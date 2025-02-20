Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pick name for third baby as they celebrate double dose of joy

It's a double cause for celebration for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky after a worrying few weeks for their family.

The "Umbrella" singer turned 37 on February 20 and her birthday will no doubt be one to remember as her boyfriend will be by her side after he was found not guilty on all counts in his assault case on Tuesday afternoon.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's adorable family

A$AP Rocky was facing two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, related to an incident in which he was accused of pulling a gun and firing toward former childhood friend Terell Ephron aka A$AP Relli.

According to his lawyer, Joe Tacopina, the couple were so happy about his not-guilty verdict, that they made a remarkable promise relating to their future third baby.

While the couple have made no secret of wanting a large family, they are not believed to be expecting another child just yet.

However, when that time does come, they appear to have already settled on a baby name.

© Getty Images ASAP Rocky and Rihanna already have a third baby name picked out

"Rihanna and Rocky said to me in the courtroom yesterday, they grabbed me, and they said, 'Listen, our next baby is A$AP Joe,'" A$AP's lawyer, Joe told Extra.

While that remains to be seen, A$AP and Joe have formed a very close relationship over the years.

© Getty Images A$AP Rocky and his lawyer Joe Tacopina

After they embraced following his verdict, Joe revealed that A$AP "said some very nice things. I mean, he told me he loved me, and we're family".

Rihanna and the "Fashion Killa" rapper are already parents to sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 18 months.

© Instagram Rihanna and her two boys

Before Rihanna became a mom, she admitted that she wanted several children, telling British Vogue in 2020: "I'll have kids. Three or four of 'em."

During another interview with the publication following her second pregnancy reveal during her Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023, she once again expressed her hopes for more children.

© Instagram Rihanna and A$AP Rocky want more kids

"Listen, I'm down for whatever," she said. "My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I'm here. I'm open [to whatever baby sex next]. Girl, boy. Whatever."

Rihanna has hinted that she is hopeful for a baby girl but admitted she can see another son in her future.

© Instagram Rihanna is hoping to add a daughter to her brood

In December 2023, she was asked by E! News at her FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty collab event if there's anything she can't do, to which she jokily responded: "So far, have daughters."

However, she also hinted that she and A$AP Rocky are already planning for a third child. "I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed," she said.

© Instagram Rihanna is so in love with her family

Speaking about motherhood to Access Hollywood in December, Rihanna admitted she didn't think about what her family would be like before she became a mom.

"You don't have an idea," she said. "You just hope, 'I can have kids one day and I hope I can have them in love, and I hope that I can be a part of a family that breaks generational curses and moves forward and does new things and raises our kids better than we were raised and all the beautiful things.' And it's happening, and I can't believe it."