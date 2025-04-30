Joanna Gaines puts 5 kids first as she talks decision with husband Chip to step away from Magnolia work

Joanna Gaines continues to keep busy, on the cusp of debuting a brand new home renovation series with her husband and business partner Chip Gaines, titled Mini Reni.

However, the 47-year-old lifestyle entrepreneur is also making more of an effort in recent years to prioritize time off the extensive work that comes with co-running their venture, Magnolia, and the various shows and brands associated with it.

During a new appearance on the Business of Home Podcast, Joanna spoke candidly about taking some time off work last year over the summer to spend with her five children.

© Getty Images Joanna spoke about taking a sabbatical with Chip last summer

The couple are parents to sons Drake, 20, Duke, 16, and Crew, six, plus daughters Ella, 18, and Emmie Kay, 15. Last year, the entrepreneur made some time for herself and Chip, 50, to prepare for Ella's senior prom. She will be flying the nest this year, the second to do so after older brother Drake.

"When we had connected last year, you had asked, 'Ok, what's next?' and I said, 'Dennis, I have no idea,'" the Fixer Upper star recalled during her conversation with Dennis Scully. "Ask me when I get on the other side of summer."

The three-month sabbatical proved to be a welcome change for the couple, who'd gotten accustomed to always being on the go. "It was this intentional time we were setting to regain our footing, make sure our foundation was set so that we could dream about all that's to come."

© Instagram "It was this intentional time we were setting to regain our footing."

"So much has happened in the last 10+ years," she noted, pointing out that not only had things shifted professionally, but also personally, between Crew's birth and Drake's admission to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. "I, as a mother, needed [that time off], emotionally."

Joanna spoke of the "clarity" that came with having time to themselves and their family, allowing them to also refocus on what they hoped to achieve next. It also proved that they could capably make this a tradition and work on giving themselves more summers off for at least the next few years.

© Instagram Joanna's youngest son Crew is his mother's constant companion in the family's adventures

"When people ask, 'What would you do [if you could do anything]?' Even if it's a day to step away and journal, just get outside of it," the mom-of-five continued. "It's that intentional time that you're creating for yourself to be able to dream for what's next that's important."

"Whether it's three months, a week or a day, it's that intention to really see above and beyond, is what I would just say to anybody who has a business."

© Instagram The couple share five kids, with the oldest four all out of the nest within the next few years

She added: "In all honesty, I'm in a phase of life where I will see in the next four years, my children go from high school to college," looking forward to "prepping the kids for college, moving out, setting up [homes]," and wanting to be "all in" for it to "be with them."

"Then I'll have this nice long break from that, because Crew, my youngest, is six. But that's definitely the new season of life we're in," Joanna emphatically stated.