Joanna Gaines' 18-year-old daughter delivers ultimate surprise as mom takes it in — watch

Joanna Gaines was gifted the ultimate surprise by her "fairy daughter" Ella over the weekend — and wait until you see what it was.

The Magnolia Network star celebrated her birthday and her family made sure she felt the love.

© Chip Gaines Chip and Joanna are hands on parents

Ella went above and beyond, proving she's following in her mom's footsteps as a domestic and design goddess.

Joanna blew fans away with a video showcasing the surprise she woke up to on her big day.

She accompanied the clip of the breathtaking display inside her home with a caption that read: "I went to bed at about midnight, and some time between 12-7am my little fairy daughter Ella waved her magic wand and did all of this for my birthday weekend.

© Photo: Instagram The family of seven lives in Waco

"I woke up to my very favorite things on the table and a delicious breakfast that she made from scratch—just the most beautiful setup. I want to sit here all weekend and just take it in."

Her social media followers said the apple doesn't fall far from the tree as they commended Ella on her efforts and said their Waco, Texas home was beautiful.

It was a big weekend for Joanna, who shares five children with her husband, Chip, as they also enjoyed a family Easter celebration.

© Instagram Joanna celebrated her 47th birthday

Ahead of the festivities, Chip paid tribute to his wife with an Instagram post in which he called Joanna "My. Best. Friend," and added: "Happy birthday, Joey.. I love you!!"

Joanna commented on the post with a series of heart emojis.

The pair have been married for almost 22 years and they spoke about the secrets to a successful partnership in their book The Magnolia Story.

© NBC They've shared the secrets to their successful marriage

Joanna explained: "One pretty amazing thing we learned early on was that the more time we spent together, the better our relationship was.

"We seem to give each other energy," Joanna explained. "We function better together than we do apart, and I don't think either one of us has ever felt the urge to say, 'I need a break from you.' Don't get me wrong, we've certainly had our share of disappointments and arguments, but we just always wanted to tackle our issues together."

© Instagram Their kids are growing up fast

The couple met in 2001 while Joanna was working at her dad's tire shop. Despite the fact Chip was over an hour late to their first date and he took months to call her following a bet with his friend, that didn't stop their relationship from flourishing.

They tied the knot two years later after Chip popped the question in a shopping centre in Texas. Unlike traditional proposals, the No Pain, No Gaines author chose not to present his bride-to-be with a ring as he wanted them to design one together.