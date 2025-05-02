Angel Strawbridge's daughter Dorothy is her mother's double in celebratory family photos

The Strawbridge family’s loyal fan base adores seeing updates from their iconic French home and to celebrate May Day, they shared a bunch of photos of them enjoying fun with a DIY maypole.

Dick and Angel’s daughter, Dorothy, who has just turned 11, looked just like her mum in the wholesome images with her hair tied back with floral accessories.

"So sweet to see the family get together" and "what a lovely day you're having. Enjoy and thanks for sharing" were among the comments.

Although it seemed as though a new look into their home life, the snaps posted by the Escape to the Chateau stars were actually throwbacks to when they created a maypole for their DIY book, as Angel explained in the caption.

Dorothy looks a lot like her famous mum

While the family may be famed for their stunning home in France, Château de la Motte-Husson, they left it behind last month for an incredible trip to Japan. As the family ticked off many of the country’s best tourist attractions, they shared images with their 485,000 followers.

© Instagram The family headed to Tokyo

In the holiday snaps, Dorothy was compared to her famous mum. "Dorothy is your mini me!! She is such a beautiful young lady! What a chap Arthur is, such a sweet kiss for his mama!!!" Penned one follower. Then, again for her birthday post, many fans couldn’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance between the pair.

© Instagram The family couldn't have been more delighted during their trip

Honeymooning

This year has been a busy one when it comes to travelling for Dick and Angel, as in February they embarked on their honeymoon - 10 years after saying 'I do'!

Sharing the exciting update online, they wrote: “We did it! After 10 years of waiting, we finally honeymooned," the caption read. "What an utterly gorgeous country Sri Lanka is…

Sri Lanka was their destination of choice for honeymoon

"The people… the colour… the food… We were blessed by a monk… walks holding hands… soaked up the city, and the countryside.

"There was something very special in waiting a decade and we have savoured every moment. Happy Valentine’s Day!"

Everyone loves the couple's Chateau home

Pretty as a picture

Home insights are what the fans really love to see though and they went crazy when the couple shared stunning corner of their sprawling garden earlier this week, revealing beautiful lilac Wisteria hanging down outside the property.

In the background of the clip, Dorothy and Arthur are running over to their trampoline to play.

"A lovely Chateau Tuesday," Angel captioned the clip and could be heard in the video saying: "Wisteria, the Chateau and the kids running off to the trampoline," while wholesome birdsong added to the idyllic video.

One of their fans coined the impressive view "simply magic," alongside a slew of purple love heart emojis. We can't help but agree!