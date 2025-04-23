Dick and Angel Strawbridge's photos of grown-up daughter Dorothy spark reaction

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have been soaking up the recent Easter holidays by spending quality time with their two children, Arthur and Dorothy.

Not only have the family been enjoying time away from school, but they've also been celebrating Dorothy's 11th birthday and Angel's 47th birthday - and it looks like she celebrated in style.

Dick and Angel, who are best known for their much-loved Channel 4 series, Escape to the Chateau, left their stunning home in France, Château de la Motte-Husson, behind and embarked on the trip of a lifetime with their two kids.

The family of four jetted to Japan for a lavish family trip where they marked Easter weekend and the mother and daughter duo's birthdays.

Sharing plenty of photos on their Instagram account from what looked like an incredible trip, the family were all smiles as they explored the sights of Tokyo, including the stunning blossom, shopping hotspots and more.

Dick and Angel Strawbridge, former hosts of Escape to the Chateau, have been married for ten years and share two children together

Fans were in disbelief at how grown-up Dorothy appeared and flooded the comments to wish her a happy birthday.

Commenting on the carousel of lovely images, one person said: "Oh my goodness @escape.to.the.chateau. "Dorothy is your mini me!! She is such a beautiful young lady! What a chap Arthur is, such a sweet kiss for his mama!!!" Another agreed: "Can't believe how much the kids have grown!!" As a third added: "LOVE that Dorothy is a Swiftie. But also how is she no longer that tiny baby in the carrier when you first had the chateau."

More photos showed off just how action-packed their trip was. A sweet selfie of the family in the heart of Tokyo with the bustling streets of the city behind them is definitely one for a family photo album.

Writing in the caption, Angel wrote: "Our [Easter] was a bit different this year as we celebrated our birthdays and Easter in Japan! "It's been an adventure that's for sure, and we have banked so many memories." Angel, who also shares Arthur, aged 13, with her husband of ten years, continued: "From the craziness of Tokyo…the best vintage kimono shopping, the beauty of the blossom season and even the strawberry sandwiches from 7-Eleven…we have embraced and cherished it all!"

The family also delighted fans with a photo of the most beautiful blossom that was blooming in the spring air. Dorothy and Arthur stood for a sweet sibling photo underneath the blossom tree, with Arthur placing a protective arm around his sister.

Dick and Angel also had a sweet snap taken underneath the same tree, enjoying the sunshine and the gorgeous scenery.

More selfies of the family were taken, including in front of the iconic Tokyo Tower and other tourist attractions. The family also appeared to walk through some picturesque Japanese gardens and complete a scenic hike. Shortly before their trip to Japan, the couple took their social media to mark Dorothy's 11th birthday with some heartwarming photos, including ones of Dorothy as a baby. "She is the double of you Angel! Happy birthday Dorothy," one fan penned. A second added: "Happy birthday!! 11 wow we have all watched you grow!! enjoy your day princess xxx."