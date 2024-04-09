Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge mark daughter Dorothy's special milestone with heartfelt tribute

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge marked their daughter Dorothy's milestone tenth birthday with a heartfelt tribute on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the doting parents celebrated their daughter turning double digits by sharing a montage of Dorothy's childhood photos, including one from her recent birthday party which shows the youngster smiling alongside a huge birthday cake.

In a joint caption, the couple penned: "The last decade flew by...but also played out in slow motion…how does that happen!?!

"It's been a true pleasure to watch you grow. Your determined, funny, creative & caring nature fills our hearts. Happy Birthday darlin gal…carry on being the beautiful you!"

The pair signed off the sweet message by writing: "Love your gushy mummy & daddy."

Fans were quick to wish Dorothy a happy birthday in the comments section, with one person writing: "She grew up in front of our eyes. May she grow even more beautiful and intelligent on the years to come. Happy birthday."

© Escape to the Chateau/Instagram The couple's daughter Dorothy turned ten on Monday

A second fan added: "Aaaaw we've enjoyed watching her grow too, she is such a beautiful, creative and funny girl. Happy birthday Dorothy."

Viewers watched Dorothy and her older brother Arthur, ten, grow up on the Channel 4 reality programme Escape to the Chateau. The show aired from 2016 until 2022 and documented the family's renovation of their derelict 19th-century chateau.

A few months after the ninth and final series ended, it was reported that Channel 4 had cut ties with the reality stars following an independent investigation into Dick and Angel's conduct on the series.

© Channel 4 Escape to the Chateau ended after nine seasons in 2022

Dick and Angel addressed the reports during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine last year.

Explaining their decision to end the show after six years, Dick told host Christine Lampard: "It's interesting because we were on Lorraine at Christmas last year talking about the show coming to an end.

"We made a decision that last year was going to be the finale and we told everybody. So, when the stories came out and everybody started talking about the show ending, it wasn't news, it was something that had happened a long time ago in the past.

"And we made the decision just not to get involved in any of the conversations."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dick and Angel have been busy with various projects since the show ended

Angel added: "Our Queen said, never complain and never explain. And that was the best way because we had already made that decision as a family to bring the show to an end."

Since Escape to the Chateau ended, the family have been busy with various projects, including a new podcast and a stage tour, which wrapped in New York City earlier this month.

Speaking to HELLO! in an exclusive interview ahead of their US-Canadian tour, the couple revealed their idea of a perfect day with their two children.

Dick and Angel on their Dare To Do It tour

"We play a lot of games," said Angel. "Every Strawbridge is stupidly competitive. We also go for picnics by the river and love going to the seaside."

Dick added: "Arthur's favourite thing is digging in the sand. And it doesn't matter what the weather is or the temperature of the water, he's always happy to get his bodyboard out and get in. You know, we do the simple things, and I think that’s quite special. We're just happiest being together."