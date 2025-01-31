Dick and Angel Strawbridge share surprise baby photos as they mark special milestone

There were plenty of celebrations in the Strawbridge household this week as proud parents Dick and Angel Strawbridge marked their son Arthur's 12th birthday.

The couple shared plenty of insights into their son's special day, including his Laser Tag party and several snaps of the youngster and his friends, alongside sister Dorothy, gathered at the family home. However, also thrown into the mix were several baby photos from when the proud parents welcomed their son into the world 12 years ago.

In one snap, Angel sat with her baby boy, swaddling him in a blanket while she looked lovingly down at him. A second photo featured Dick holding his new son, with his face the picture of love.

In a caption, the pair wrote: "Happy 12th birthday to our kind, funny, clever, and gorgeous little man! (Not that we are biased.) Feels like yesterday that we held Arthur in our arms for the first time…"

© Instagram Arthrur marked his twelfth birthday in style

"This weekend saw 28 kids take over the Chateau with Laser Tag and lots of games… it even snowed! Merry birthday, Arthur! Love you more than you will ever know!"

Fans took to the comments to share their love for the special moment, with one enthusing: "How precious are those baby pictures!" while a second added: "Fabulous celebratory photos and more precious memories. Happy 12th birthday, Arthur. What a credit to your mum and dad you are."

© Instagram Angel cuddled her young son

A third penned: "Arthur, you have been a joy to watch grow up on the show. You've touched many hearts around the world, just by being YOU! Happy Birthday!!"

The post also showed off Arthur's unusual birthday food. Instead of a cake, the youngster had insisted upon a four-tiered stack of cheese wheels. A brown star and rainbow candles featuring his age were placed on top of the stack.

© Instagram Dick was in love with his baby son

Dick and Angel often delight fans with insights into their children's lives, and back in July, they shared stunning photos from their day out at Blenheim Palace.

Alongside Arthur and Dorothy, Dick is also a father to son James and daughter Charlotte, who he shares with ex-wife Brigit A. Weiner.

© Instagram Arthur celebrated with an unusual cake

James is a chef, author, and food photographer. He lives on the South Cornish coast with his wife, Holly, and their three young children.

Charlotte, meanwhile, is a portrait photographer and contemporary artist. The star, who is based in Edinburgh and Girona, works on oil paintings of nature and movement and also shoots natural portraits.