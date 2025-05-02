Knox Jolie-Pitt is a model in the making with grown-up transformation in new photos

Angelina Jolie began her modeling career at the age of 16 and her towering teen son, Knox, could easily follow in her footsteps.

The pair were photographed leaving a grocery store in Los Angeles where Knox was the ultimate gentleman, pushing the cart for his mom.

At 16-years-old, Knox appears to still be growing and now stands far taller than Angelina.

In fact, he looks to be catching up with his almost 6ft dad, Brad Pitt.

© @CelebCandidly / BACKGRID Angelina has a close bond with her son Knox

But most noticeable in the photos is Knox's more muscular physique.

Knox wore a t-shirt and cargo pants and his powerful build was apparent.

It's not surprising, since Knox is a keen boxer and is consistent with his training.

© @CelebCandidly / BACKGRID Knox's workouts are paying off

He's been seen out running near his home in LA and hitting the gym too.

Knox and his twin sister, Vivienne, are the former couple's youngest of six children. They'll celebrate their 17th birthday in July, and it's hard to believe they'll be adults next year.

1/ 5 © Gilbert Flores JUST LAST YEAR Knox accompanied his mom on the red carpet in 2024

2/ 5 © Dia Dipasupil SO SHY Angelina says all of her children are shy, particularly Knox

3/ 5 © Getty Images HE'S A TWIN Knox and Vivienne are the youngest of six

4/ 5 © BACKGRID HE'S ATHLETIC Knox is passionate about fitness

5/ 5 © Getty Images GROWING UP FAST Her youngest will be 18 next year

Knox is fast emerging as a young man with his own identity and interests, most notably in wellbeing and fitness.

Vivienne, along with siblings Shiloh, Zahara, Pax and Maddox, are all known for their creative streaks and diverse pursuits.

Speaking of her children's personalities, Angelina told E!: "They're especially shy, very private people, and they want to be private."

© Joy Malone Angelina with her three oldest kids

She also revealed: "They are the closest people to me and my life, and they're my close friends. We're seven very different people, which is our strength."

Despite being raised by two Hollywoods stars, Angelina says her kids prefer a life away from the limelight.

“None of my children want to be in front of the camera at this time,” she divulged on Good Morning America. “They're quite private."

© Jason Merritt Brad and Angelina have six children

The Maleficent star previously opened up about Knox and his likeness to his dad when she told People when they were young: "Knox is a lot like Brad, emotionally and physically."

Angelina and Brad's divorce was finalized in December 2024 following an ugly eight-year legal battle.

It's unclear if any of the children have a relationship with their father who they have not been photographed with for years.

After the divorce, Angelina's divorce attorney James Simon told People: "More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family."

