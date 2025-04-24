The hidden meaning behind Shiloh Jolie's tattoo and its special connection to mom Angelina

Shiloh Jolie is not afraid to switch up her look, having debuted a beautiful buzzcut in the past as well as Lara Croft-style braids that saw her twin with her mother's famous character.

Yet the budding dancer has not undergone any permanent change until now, with the new Gemini tattoo inked on her wrist proving that she is growing up quickly.

A deeper meaning

© GC Images Shiloh got a Gemini symbol tattooed on her wrist

HELLO! spoke to spiritual life coach Tammy Adams, known as "The Life Purpose Shaman", about the meaning behind Shiloh's tattoo of choice, and how it points to a deep connection with her mom, Angelina Jolie.

"The twin symbol/Gemini zodiac is a sign of dual consciousness which means [she] is able to be strong, fun, silly, confident, and intelligent," Tammy explained.

"[Shiloh] also wants to sometimes just give up and relax and do nothing. These two wonderful women share this same energy so they are able to connect to their telepathy and read each other," she added, referring to Angelina's relationship with her daughter.

© Mondadori Portfolio The pair are both Geminis

The Maria actress is also a Gemini, celebrating her birthday eight days after Shiloh's on June 4. According to Tammy, the teen is an "old soul" with an important purpose in life away from the spotlight.

"Her purpose is simply to be here as a protector to her mom and follow in her footsteps by doing something great in this lifetime and not just making movies like most kids do following their parents in the same profession," said the life coach.

"She wants to help the world one day and make a difference in the lives of abandoned children so they know they are loved." This purpose connects her to Angelina, who has dedicated her life to philanthropy and adopted her three eldest children from all corners of the globe.

Tammy explained that Shiloh and Angelina share a love of helping others

Maddox, 23, was born in Cambodia, while Zahara, 20, hails from Ethiopia, and Pax, 21, is from Vietnam. She also shares Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16, with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

The connection between Shiloh and Angelina is evident in her new tattoo, with Tammy revealing that it runs deeper than ever. "Angelina's daughter believes deeply that they are twins from a previous life," she said. "

Inside her heart, she feels deeply for her mom. She wants to protect her and save her. This is a strong young woman."

Inked up

Angelina has over 20 tattoos

The mother of six is famously a fan of body art, sporting over 20 tattoos herself with many dedicated to her children. "I love [tattoos]. They're body art," she said in an interview with Marie Claire. "I don't think it's abnormal that someone who spends their life in other skins wants to claim their own by marking things on it that matter to them."

The actress added that she got a matching tattoo with her 16-year-old daughter Vivienne after they worked on a production together. "I got 'Stay Gold' with my daughter Viv during our time with The Outsiders. It means so much to us separately and together," she said.

Angelina famously covered up a tattoo on her arm that was dedicated to her ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton, with the coordinates of where her kids were born.

