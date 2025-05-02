Jamie Redknapp's son Raphael looks more like him than ever in 'determined' photos

Jamie Redknapp's youngest son Raphael, nicknamed 'Rapha', whom he shares with his wife Frida, is so adorable, and the former footballer often shares photos of the three-year-old on his Instagram – but this one is the cutest yet.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the son of I'm A Celebrity star Harry Redknapp shared two new photos of his youngest child, with an incredibly proud message in the caption.

© Instagram Jamie Redknapp's three-year-old son was his mini me in the new photos

"The moment you get home from school, the first thing you do is throw on your Liverpool kit and head straight to the garden to play football [football emoji] [heart emoji]," he wrote.

Fans inundated Jamie with supportive messages in the comment section, with one writing: "Aww the determination on his face", and another adding: "Wow, he's growing up so fast."

© Instagram Jamie Redknapp posted a photo of his youngest son Raphael practicing his football skills

Another penned: "He already knows who he'll support, gorgeous boy," while a fourth commented: "Incredible! My son gave me a thumbs up as well."

Scroll down to see more photos of little Rapha looking just like his father…

1/ 4 © Instagram For World Book Day, little Raphael was dressed as the 'Hungry Hungry Caterpillar' from the famed children's book of the same name. He looked so adorable with his tiny caterpillar hat and legs going down the side of the costume!

2/ 4 © Instagram Jamie has shared a few photos of his youngest playing football before, following in the family's footsteps. Raphael's grandfather is the football manager legend Harry Redknapp, who worked for teams such as Tottenham, Queens Park Rangers and West Ham United throughout his career. Harry's son, Jamie, even played under him while both were at Bournemouth and Southampton!

3/ 4 © Instagram Raphael always has a winning smile, especially in the family's many holiday pictures! In January, when Jamie and Frida escaped to the Maldives with their son, the couple shared an incredible video of the family all on the beach. The video shows Raphael in a hammock on the beach and later flying down a water slide in his dad's arms. He looked like he couldn't be happier!