Jamie Redknapp's son Raphael is his ultimate mini-me in 'determined' photos
Jamie Redknapp laughing© Mark Runnacles

Jamie Redknapp's son Raphael looks more like him than ever in 'determined' photos

The former footballer shares his youngest son with his wife Frida

Josh Osman
News Writer
2 minutes ago
Jamie Redknapp's youngest son Raphael, nicknamed 'Rapha', whom he shares with his wife Frida, is so adorable, and the former footballer often shares photos of the three-year-old on his Instagram – but this one is the cutest yet.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the son of I'm A Celebrity star Harry Redknapp shared two new photos of his youngest child, with an incredibly proud message in the caption.

Raphael 'Rapha' Redknapp giving a thumbs up© Instagram
Jamie Redknapp's three-year-old son was his mini me in the new photos

"The moment you get home from school, the first thing you do is throw on your Liverpool kit and head straight to the garden to play football [football emoji] [heart emoji]," he wrote.

Fans inundated Jamie with supportive messages in the comment section, with one writing: "Aww the determination on his face", and another adding: "Wow, he's growing up so fast."

Raphael 'Rapha' Redknapp practicing his football skills© Instagram
Jamie Redknapp posted a photo of his youngest son Raphael practicing his football skills

Another penned: "He already knows who he'll support, gorgeous boy," while a fourth commented: "Incredible! My son gave me a thumbs up as well."

Scroll down to see more photos of little Rapha looking just like his father…

1/4

Raphael Redknapp in costume© Instagram

For World Book Day, little Raphael was dressed as the 'Hungry Hungry Caterpillar' from the famed children's book of the same name. 

He looked so adorable with his tiny caterpillar hat and legs going down the side of the costume!

2/4

Rapha Redknapp playing football© Instagram

Jamie has shared a few photos of his youngest playing football before, following in the family's footsteps.

Raphael's grandfather is the football manager legend Harry Redknapp, who worked for teams such as Tottenham, Queens Park Rangers and West Ham United throughout his career. 

Harry's son, Jamie, even played under him while both were at Bournemouth and Southampton!

3/4

Raphael Redknapp on holiday© Instagram

Raphael always has a winning smile, especially in the family's many holiday pictures!

In January, when Jamie and Frida escaped to the Maldives with their son, the couple shared an incredible video of the family all on the beach. 

The video shows Raphael in a hammock on the beach and later flying down a water slide in his dad's arms. He looked like he couldn't be happier!

4/4

Raphael Redknapp playing football© Instagram

You can't talk about the Redknapps without circling back to football – on top of his father's monumental managing career, Jamie had quite the professional football career of his own, and it seems that Raphael is already keen to take after him.

