Frida Redknapp has shared the sweetest new photo of her two-year-old son Raphael who she shares with her husband Jamie Redknapp.

The model mum-of-five took to her Instagram Stories to show her followers a snap of her little boy playing football, and it's clear to see cute Raphael is taking after his famous footballer dad Jamie and his grandfather football manager Harry Redknapp.

"One football isn't enough," wrote Frida on the black and white picture, which shows her young son holding a football and kicking another ball simultaneously.

WATCH: Raphael Redknapp melts hearts

Raphael wears a football kit over his tracksuit with football boots in the photo – we bet his dad and grandpa are proud.

© Instagram Raphael loves to play football like his dad

Frida and Sky Sports pundit Jamie often share pictures and clips of their toddler son with their social media followers. Just six days ago, Frida posted an adorable video of Raphael tasting her delicious-looking apple crumble, with one of his older brothers on hand to help.

"Frida’s Apple Crumble-with a healthy twist!" wrote the busy mum, as she shared the recipe. One fan told her: "Looks delicious and Raphy is so cute and his big brother is so sweet with him."

Frida and her TV presenter husband welcomed their son in November 2021, just a month after tying the knot.

When Jamie and Frida announced the birth of baby Raphael, the proud dad told his social media fans: "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we're so in love, mum is doing so well too. We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys."

The couple have six other children between them from their previous marriages, making them a blended family of nine.

Jamie is dad to sons Charley, 19, and Beau, 15, who he shares with his ex-wife, singer Louise Redknapp. The former couple were married for 19 years before their divorce in December 2017.

Frida, meanwhile, is a proud mum to four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.