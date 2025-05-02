Georgia Tennant praises Rapunzel-haired child for 'challenging perceptions' in moving tribute

Georgia Tennant is not one to shy away from doting over her children, whom she shares with her husband and Doctor Who co-star David, on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 40-year-old posted an incredibly moving message to Wilfred, the couple's middle child, who has just turned 12.

"Our kid is 12 today," she penned. "12 years of being exactly who they are. 12 years of challenging people's perceptions, 12 years of forever changing ours."

Georgia continued: "12 years of being the smartest person in the room. And the funniest. 12 years of loving you. For who you are now and whomever you end up being. I am so glad you exist."

In the carousel, she included photos of Wilfred with a birthday badge, their card, a room overflowing with balloons for their celebration, and a candid of the 12-year-old reading a comic book.

Fans of the couple flooded the comments with birthday wishes and messages of support.

Georgia and David Tennant's home life

As well as being open about their pride and love for their kids, the couple are equally transparent about the realities that come with juggling marriage, parenting and busy careers.

David Tennant with his four youngest kids

Though David shares very little on social media, Georgia is incredibly active, especially on Instagram, frequently giving fans a glimpse into the family's hectic lives.

The couple share five children: Ty, Georgia's son from a previous marriage whom David adopted not long after they tied the knot in 2011, Olive, 14, Wilfred, 12, Doris, eight, and Birdie, five.

David and Georgia Tennant are highly hands-on parents

Celebrity couples often get a helping hand when it comes to raising their children, but the Doctor Who co-stars certainly seem to enjoy the much more hands-on approach to raising their kids themselves.

The pair are relatively private about their personal life, but the Rivals star opened up about trying to be more transparently affectionate around his children than the environment in which he was raised.

David and George Tennant met on the set of Doctor Who in 2008

"My mum and dad were very loving," he said. "But it was never very expressed. And it was expressed in their presence and their actions and their consistency, but not particularly tactile.

"I don't remember us as a family saying, 'I love you' to each other," he added. "I'm very glad our kids will be annoyed that we say it too much, it's the better way to be."