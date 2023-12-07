Jamie Redknapp and two-year-old son Raphael's absolute cutest moments

Jamie Redknapp is one proud dad. The former footballer and his wife, Frida, welcomed their son, Raphael, back in 2021 and have been sharing heartwarming family moments ever since.

The League of Their Own presenter, who is also a dad to his grown-up sons, Charlie, 19, and Beau, 15, from his first marriage with Louise Redknapp, recently celebrated his youngest child's birthday.

WATCH: Jamie Redknapp melts fans hearts as he and Raphael play golf together

Jamie and Frida, who is also a mother to four older children from a previous marriage, both took the opportunity to look back on the happy two years they've had since welcoming their first child together in a gorgeous video shared on social media with Jamie writing: "We love you mate," and Frida adding: "Our baby."

There have been so many cute moments between the little one and his famous dad, here are a few highlights…

Jamie Redknapp and son Raphael's absolute cutest moments

Like father, like son © Instagram We see Jamie is wasting no time in getting Raphael clued up on the beautiful game! This adorable snap from last year sees little Raphael sitting in the snow with a football on his lap, no doubt enjoying some back and forth with his former professional footballer dad. Fans were even encouraging Jamie's endeavour in the comments. One fan said affectionately: "How cute is this, happy times." A second quipped: "Say after me 'He will like football'", as a third even joked: "Just don't let him play for Spurs, Jamie!"

Brotherly bond © Instagram Nothing must make Jamie prouder than when all three of his sons enjoy quality time together. In the summer, the ex-Liverpool player took his family on a lavish holiday to Barbados and this photo sums up the bond between the boys. Jamie, Beau, Charlie and Raphael are all seen splashing in the pool, with even eldest brother, Charlie, holding his youngest brother up in the water.



Fun with the grandparents © Instagram The relationship between grandparents and grandchildren is a precious thing, and this photo shows just how close Raphael is to his grandfather Harry and grandmother, Sandra. Both Harry and Sandra are beaming as they smile for the photo while little Raphael looks more than at home in his grandpa's arms. Cute.



Boys on tour © Instagram Whether it's at home or on holiday, Jamie and Raphael are clearly inseparable. This photo shows stylish dad Jamie looking dapper in an all-blue outfit while holidaying in Spain in Spring this year, while Raphael looked super cute in a yellow t-shirt with matching yellow socks and sneakers.



Quality time © Instagram Sometimes there's nothing better than going for a walk outside in nature with your loved ones. That's what Jamie and his youngest son are doing in this adorable snap. We particularly love how the dad-son duo have matching puffer jackets, and how little Raphael is gazing up at his dad as they stroll through the park.



Meanwhile, the bond Raphael has with both his father and his mother is more evident than ever in this stunning black and white portrait that was shared at the end of October.

Jamie and Frida are smiling for the camera and they both hold onto their little boy as he stands in the middle. Fans were wowed by the image, with one comment summing it up: "Gorgeous little boy. Beautiful family!"