Frida Redknapp shares adorable incident with young son Raphael at family home

Young Raphael Redknapp certainly seems to have inherited his father Jamie Redknapp's sporty streak and while the two-year-old can often be seen playing football just like his old man, it appears another sport has piqued his interest.

As you can see in the clip below, the youngster appears to have gotten into boxing, but it appears his mother, Frida Redknapp, might disapprove of her son's new hobby as she ended up on the receiving end as he showed off his skills.

WATCH: Raphael Redknapp shows off his boxing skills - on his mother!

In the black-and-white video, which was shot at the family's impressive home garden, young Raphael is seen in his boxing gloves before running up to his mum, who is recording him, and punching the camera.

Frida was slightly bemused by her son's antics, but she saw the lighter side as she captioned her video: "He was getting closer and closer and then [punching emoji]. Thanks buddy."

© Instagram Raphael was proud to show off his boxing skills

Although the youngster is enjoying boxing, his heart appears to still lie with football and a clip shared by his father showed him showing off his skills while in goal.

Frida shared sweet photos of Raphael playing the 'beautiful game' earlier in the week, as he carried one football underneath his shoulder while kicking another one. "One football isn't enough," the model joked in her caption.

© Instagram Raphael is a natural at football

The young man looks like he could easily follow his father and grandfather, Harry Redknapp, into becoming a professional sportsman, and a sporting background does run in Raphael's family's blood.

Both of Jamie's sons with Louise Redknapp play rugby and their eldest child Charley, 19, is currently studying a sports degree at the University of Arizona. Meanwhile, Frida's eldest son Michael is a keen tennis player, and his younger brother is always in the rafters to cheer on his big bro.

© Instagram Raphael's family all love sports

Jamie previously revealed that he hoped Charley would follow him onto the football pitch, confessing to Project Footballer: "My 17-year-old, I probably pushed him too much and I probably ended up pushing him away from football because I was so desperate for him to do it.

RELATED: Frida Redknapp melts hearts with new family photos from luxe getaway

SEE: Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida melts hearts in unexpected mother-son moment with toddler son Raphael

"I'd be like, 'Come out in the garden. Let's go do something', and he'd go, 'I don't really want to dad'. I'd reply, 'Why? Why don't you want to come out and play football?'. But why should he? Just because I played football, it doesn't make it right for him."