Jamie Redknapp shares adorable moment with two-year-old son Raphael

Jamie Redknapp melted hearts as he gave a glimpse into his family life by sharing a sweet moment between himself and his youngest son on Friday.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the former footballer shared a photo of himself spending quality time with his two-year-old son Raphael, and he was seen pushing his youngest child on a park swing with the caption, "My boy [heart emoji]".

© Instagram Jamie shared the sweet moment on his Instagram Stories

Another snapshot showed the father and son duo about to tuck into a pizza in the shape of a rabbit, while Jamie looked low-key in a green sweatshirt and cap in a matching shade.

© Instagram Jamie has a close relationship with his three sons

Jamie, 50, regularly shares photos of Raphael, who the former Tottenham Hotspur player shares with his wife Frida Redknapp.

© Instagram Frida and Jamie share one son together

Frida and Jamie welcomed their first child together shortly after they married in 2021. Their blended family includes four children from Frida's previous marriage, while Jamie shares two sons, Charlie, 19, and Beau, 15, with his ex-wife Louise Redknapp.

Jamie and Louise separated in 2017 after 19 years of marriage. Charlie and Beau have a close bond with their mother Louise, and the singer previously shared a photo of her eldest Charlie at a dinner with her boyfriend Drew Michael.

© Instagram Louise Redknapp introduced her partner Drew to her eldest son Charley

The I Wanna Be The Only One hitmaker also shared a carousel of photos dedicated to her son Charley on his 15th birthday.

Louise captioned the post: "Happy 15th Birthday to my Beau Beau. Love you more than you could possibly imagine, so proud of the young man you are becoming and everything you are achieving. You're one of my little (but taller) best friends and the best rapper I know. Love Mum."

Raphael appears to have a close bond with his older brothers, and Jamie shared a carousel of photos with his four children celebrating Christmas together, along with Frida, his father Harry Redknapp and his mother Sandra.