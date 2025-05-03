Matthew McConaughey's son, 16, set for exciting future as he follows in dad's footsteps

It seems that a new star is about to burst into the world of acting, as Matthew McConaughey has revealed that his eldest son, Levi, who is 16, is keen to follow in his father's footsteps.

Matthew's wife Camila McConaughey, née Alves, shared the news with PEOPLE during the couple's annual MJ&M fundraising event in Austin, Texas.

© FilmMagic Matthew McConaughey's eldest son Levi, 16, intends to pursue acting just like his dad

"Levi, our oldest, he's getting to a little bit of acting," she told the publication. "Well, I shouldn't say a little bit, he's always done things like worked behind the camera or worked on sets or in the song department when we're travelling for Matthew's work."

Matthew's eldest son Levi intends to fully pursue acting

Camila also opened up about the immediate future of Levi's career: "He got a part on one of the movies that Matthew did called The Lost Bus, and then from that he got auditions to go try out for this other movie, and he did everything. He earned it himself."

© FilmMagic Levi is the eldest of the three McConaughey kids

"It was so beautiful to see," the designer continued. "He did a bunch of auditions and then tons of meetings, and then had to go in person and really did the whole thing.

"And then he got the part. So he's actually got a proper part in a movie called Way of the Warrior Kid starring Chris Pratt."

Matthew's wife and kids joined him last week for a rare family red carpet appearance

Last month, the Dallas Buyers Club star made a rare public appearance with the whole family, during the MJ&M Gala, where he looked impeccable in an outstanding ivory suit and white button-down.

© FilmMagic Matthew McConaughey brought along his wife and kids for an incredibly rare full family appearance last month

Camila was incredibly chic, in a black and white dress with a high neckline and sleeveless design. She had her long brunette locks styled in soft waves, rounding off her look with her makeup, which included a bronze smoky eye, contoured cheeks and a glossy nude lip.

Levi joined the couple, as well as their other two children, Vida, 15, and Livingston, 12. Vida was her mum's mini-me in a strapless maxi dress, while Levi and Livingston wore smart matching ensembles.

Levi's tailored suit was layered over a white shirt, while Livingston donned a velvet suit over a white T-shirt and matching sneakers.