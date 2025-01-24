Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Matthew McConaughey's striking teen daughter is model mom's twin in head-turning new photos
Matthew McConaughey's striking teen daughter is model mom's twin in head-turning new photos
Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey are all smiles as they walk the red carpet

Matthew McConaughey's striking teen daughter is model mom's twin in head-turning new photos

Camila Alves shares three children with her actor husband 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Matthew McConaughey enjoyed a father-daughter night out with Vida on Thursday when they watched the University of Texas women’s basketball team take on Tennessee.

The 55-year-old star sat courtside with Vida, 15, to take in the exciting game and at a glance, the teen could be her mother, Camila Alves' twin. 

With her long, dark hair, full eyebrows and gorgeous olive complexion, Vida is looking more like the model every day. 

She stood tall alongside her dad and wore a cropped Longhorns T-shirt and casual, low-slung jeans.

Matthew opted for a brown leather jacket and white T-shirt and was a doting dad. He chatted away to Vida who was equally as enthralled in the game as he was. 

Matthew McConaughey daughter Vida watch basketball game together © BACKGRID
Matthew McConaughey and his daughter Vida watched the basketball game together

The team's official X account shared photos of the pair and wrote: "good to have you at @MoodyCenterATX."

Vida recently turned 15 and on her special day, Matthew wrote a sweet message to her on social media. 

"Vida. 15 years. Thanks for being my tech guru, so savvy, and for loving to grow things. Love Papai," he penned alongside a throwback photo of her doing the gardening. 

He previously spoke about her interests and told People that Vida's creative and "really likes to paint and draw and loves graphic novels."

Matthew, Camila and their three kids including sons, Levi, 16, and Livingston, 12, love their life in Texas. 

They moved from Los Angeles several years ago and are raising their brood happily away from the limelight. 

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images
Camila's daughter looks so much like her

The Magic Mike actor revealed one of the leading reasons for making the 1,300 mile move during an interview on Nick Kyrgios' podcast, Good Trouble.

He said he wanted to take his acting career in a different direction and explained: "I went down there, and I made a pact with my wife and said, 'I'm not going back to work unless I get offered roles I want to do'."

Camila Alves with her children Levi and Vida© Getty Images
Camila with Vida and Levi

"When I was rolling off the rom coms. And I was the rom-com dude, man. That was my lane, and I liked that lane. That lane paid well, and it was working. But the lane was... I was so strong in that lane that anything outside of that lane, dramas and stuff that I wanted to do, were like, no, no, no, no, no McConaughey. Hollywood said no, no, no, no, you should stay there, stay there."

He firmly said: "I didn't want to. So, since I couldn't do what I wanted to do, I stopped doing what I was doing."

Camila Alves McConaughey and Vida McConaughey are seen on June 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin
The apple hasn't fallen far from the tree

It helps that Matthew admits Texas has "always been home," and told Today of raising his family in his home state: "I wanted them to have what I great up having around" said the star, who was born in Uvalde, Texas.

And Camila agreed: "We lived in Malibu for many years and having the paparazzi outside our door every day - every single day - when that becomes your normal, you don’t realize how much that’s actually affecting the things you do until you actually leave and get out of it."

Levi, Matthew, Livingston, Camila and Vida attend the 2024 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala © Amy E. Price
They moved their family to Texas

She added: "The kids get to have a private way of growing up. So, from that perspective, it was very important."

