Matthew McConaughey's son, 12, takes after 6ft dad and model mom in new photos

Good looks run in the family! Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves celebrated their youngest child on Saturday as he rang in his 12th birthday alongside his famous dad.

The Sing star posted a pair of snapshots on Instagram with Livingston and shared a heartfelt message alongside his photo.

In the first image, Matthew had his arm wrapped around his son as they watched the Texas Longhorns game together.

The second saw them chatting on the side lines at the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.

At just 12, Livingston is catching up to his 6ft tall dad and other photos show he's inherited his mom's beautiful olive complexion and model and beaming smile.

"At a dozen, my son and teammate," Matthew wrote. "To many more wins in life. with love, Papa."

He also wished him happy birthday in an Instagram stories post.

The couple share three gorgeous children, Livingston, Vida, 14, and Levi, 16.

Matthew and Camila adore parenthood and are raising their kids away from Hollywood in Texas.

However, Camila previously confessed to their youngest child being the "troublemaker" of the brood.

"It was different with all my kids," she explained to E! News My two oldest were so good. And my third came along and he was a nightmare from day one," the mom of three said in the 2018 video. "He was really, really attached to me. He would just throw fits and cry. He would not get out of that stage until he was like 4.

"I was like, 'This was so hard. [Livingston]'s such a troublemaker,'" she added. Fortunately, he grew out of it and Camila says "he's in a sweet stage" and "came out of the dark side."

On his birthday, Camila said it was "an absolute honor" to be his mom.

Talking about his role as a dad, Matthew has said: "When you become a parent, your peripheral vision becomes better, whereas before you're a parent, you can have tunnel vision.

"You can take one-trip tickets to anywhere you want to go. No more one-trip tickets when you become a parent," he added. "It’s round-trip tickets because you know you have to get back and you’ve got dependents."

He also lives by the principles his dad taught him as a child. "Don’t say can't," "love, don’t hate," "tell the truth, don’t lie."