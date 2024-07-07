Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Matthew McConaughey marks milestone birthday for strapping son Levi — and he's almost as tall as his dad
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Matthew McConaughey and his son, Levi© Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey marks milestone birthday for strapping son Levi — and he's almost as tall as his dad

The Dallas Buyers Club star shares three kids with wife Camila Alves

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Happy birthday, Levi McConaughey! The oldest of Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' three kids officially turned 16 years old on Sunday, July 7, marking a big day and a big celebration.

In honor of his big day, his dad, 54, took to social media with a special dedication to his son, including a video compilation of several recent photos of theirs.

It was clear just how much the newly-minted 16-year-old was taking after his famous father, from the wavy golden brown locks to the confident presence, and Levi was growing to be almost as tall as the 6-foot tall Matthew.

Recommended videoYou may also likeMatthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' son Levi joins Instagram for his birthday

Matthew added a tender audio message to the clip as well, addressing his son directly, in which he remarked how Levi was "coming on that age" and was "about to be out on your own."

"Me and your mom hope we've done as good of a job as we can," he added. "You're not gonna really have us as a safety net out there in the wonderful wild world forever."

The Oscar winner shared some advice for his oldest, telling him to "just go out, enjoy, be aware of your surroundings, be yourself. Know when to say yes, know when to say no, know when to say maybe [laughs]." 

View post on Instagram
 

"See the good in everybody else but know that not everyone else is always paying attention. Take your time…enjoy the journey." Matthew and Camila are also parents to daughter Vida, 14, and son Livingston, 11.

RECENT: Matthew McConaughey shares touching tribute to wife Camila Alves on their 12th wedding anniversary

Others chimed in to wish him a happy birthday as well, leaving comments like: "I love how much you love your family. Happy Birthday to your kiddo!" and: "Great advice from a wise Dad… Happy Birthday," as well as: "be you. be @levimcconaughey. many balloons."

(L-R) Levi McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey, Livingston McConaughey, Camila Alves McConaughey and Vida McConaughey © Getty Images
The couple share three children, those being Levi, Vida, and Livingston

Recently, ahead of his milestone birthday and just in time for Father's Day, the father-son duo partnered with Lincoln, a brand for which Matthew has been a longtime ambassador, to count down to another of Levi's big milestones — receiving his driver's license.

MORE: Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves drop their pants for head-turning new photo that gets fans talking

A video was shared on both their Instagram pages of the campaign spot, in which the pair sit in the front seats of the car, Matthew at the wheel, and he says: "Alright Levi, you know what time it is? It's about time for you to have your independence."

Camila Alves McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey and Levi Alves McConaughey attend the 2023 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live on April 27, 2023 in Austin, Texas© Getty Images
Levi became the first of his siblings to join social media, doing so on his 15th birthday last year

He remembered in turn: "My favorite day of my life was when I got my driver's license," and added: "It meant freedom, it meant independence."

MORE: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves reveal how 'family crisis' caused major shift in life with three children

The actor then asked his son if he was "ready," and when he got the answer he wanted, they switched seats to signal the shift in their dynamic. Fans found the exchange and the resulting series of commercials downright adorable.

Photo of Matthew McConaughey with his son Levi from a partnership with Lincoln in honor of Father's Day and the teenager learning how to drive.© Courtesy of Lincoln
Matthew and Levi seen in their latest Father's Day commercial for Lincoln

They responded with takes like: "Will forever look up to you," and: "Oh Lincoln, you've stolen my heart once again. I don't know whether to hug my children or my Continental," as well as: "How cool!! I love Matthew, he literally doesn't age!"

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more