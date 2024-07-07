Matthew McConaughey marks milestone birthday for strapping son Levi — and he's almost as tall as his dad

Happy birthday, Levi McConaughey! The oldest of Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' three kids officially turned 16 years old on Sunday, July 7, marking a big day and a big celebration.

In honor of his big day, his dad, 54, took to social media with a special dedication to his son, including a video compilation of several recent photos of theirs.

It was clear just how much the newly-minted 16-year-old was taking after his famous father, from the wavy golden brown locks to the confident presence, and Levi was growing to be almost as tall as the 6-foot tall Matthew.

Matthew added a tender audio message to the clip as well, addressing his son directly, in which he remarked how Levi was "coming on that age" and was "about to be out on your own."

"Me and your mom hope we've done as good of a job as we can," he added. "You're not gonna really have us as a safety net out there in the wonderful wild world forever."

The Oscar winner shared some advice for his oldest, telling him to "just go out, enjoy, be aware of your surroundings, be yourself. Know when to say yes, know when to say no, know when to say maybe [laughs]."

"See the good in everybody else but know that not everyone else is always paying attention. Take your time…enjoy the journey." Matthew and Camila are also parents to daughter Vida, 14, and son Livingston, 11.

Others chimed in to wish him a happy birthday as well, leaving comments like: "I love how much you love your family. Happy Birthday to your kiddo!" and: "Great advice from a wise Dad… Happy Birthday," as well as: "be you. be @levimcconaughey. many balloons."

© Getty Images The couple share three children, those being Levi, Vida, and Livingston

Recently, ahead of his milestone birthday and just in time for Father's Day, the father-son duo partnered with Lincoln, a brand for which Matthew has been a longtime ambassador, to count down to another of Levi's big milestones — receiving his driver's license.

A video was shared on both their Instagram pages of the campaign spot, in which the pair sit in the front seats of the car, Matthew at the wheel, and he says: "Alright Levi, you know what time it is? It's about time for you to have your independence."

© Getty Images Levi became the first of his siblings to join social media, doing so on his 15th birthday last year

He remembered in turn: "My favorite day of my life was when I got my driver's license," and added: "It meant freedom, it meant independence."

The actor then asked his son if he was "ready," and when he got the answer he wanted, they switched seats to signal the shift in their dynamic. Fans found the exchange and the resulting series of commercials downright adorable.

© Courtesy of Lincoln Matthew and Levi seen in their latest Father's Day commercial for Lincoln

They responded with takes like: "Will forever look up to you," and: "Oh Lincoln, you've stolen my heart once again. I don't know whether to hug my children or my Continental," as well as: "How cool!! I love Matthew, he literally doesn't age!"