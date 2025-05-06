Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly Ramsay has already made a name for herself at the age of 23 with recipe books of her own.

Now, the budding cook has surprised her father Gordon by learning the trade professionally at Ireland’s prestigious Ballymaloe Cookery School – and the news came out of the blue to the Hell’s Kitchen star and his wife Tana.

"They were so excited," Tilly tells us in this exclusive interview.

"They were shocked because I never mentioned going away and learning like I did, so it was definitely a happy surprise."

© Anthony Harvey/ITV/Shutterstock Gordon and Tilly Ramsay

Chatting to us from her family home, to which she returned after studying psychology at university and travelling around Australia and Southeast Asia, Tilly says: "We have the best time. I should probably think about moving out soon, but that’s way off. I’m loving it here."

Here, she tells us about her blossoming culinary career and how her father is fiery in the kitchen but a "giant teddy bear" at home.

Tilly, you recently went to cookery school – how did you find the experience?

I already miss it. It was so exciting to be around such passionate people and have such incredible ingredients. I was on a farm and learning, stripping things back to basics, trying to find my own rhythm.

And your dad took you shopping for your chef's whites…

He did. That was a very special moment. It was all up to Dad; I let him decide where. It was at a store in London. I had him giving me fashion advice, when it’s usually my mum.

[He said] I needed to make sure my chef’s jacket was long enough in case of spills, and not to go for fashion; go for purpose.

I think it was slightly emotional for him, the thought of me coming into an industry he’s been so passionate about for years.

When I tell him all the amazing different things I’m doing, I definitely feel a sense of pride, which is always so lovely to feel from a parent. I look up to them so much.

© Instagram Tilly with her parents at her graduation

What have you learned from your father?

One big thing for me is passion. I see how much he cares about every little detail with food. Flavour is super-important, but the way you present it and make it your own – everyone can do a spaghetti carbonara, but how do you adapt it to make it yours?

He’s great at advice. I always know that if I need anything, I can call him and Mum, because Mum is also very good in the kitchen. They love it now, because it’s like: ‘Tell us what’s for dinner tonight.’ And I say: ‘Okay, cool.’

Tilly Ramsay and Gordon Ramsay show their moves in TikTok clip

What’s your style of cooking?

I’m still discovering my style. I really got into baking [at culinary school]. I now do our sourdough for Mum. She’s on me if I don’t – she’s like: ‘Where’s that sourdough loaf this week?’ Comfort classics are what I like to make.

© Nic Serpell-Rand Tilly is a judge at the Deliveroo awards

You’re judging the Rising Star Award at Deliveroo’s 2025 Restaurant Awards. What are you looking for in the contestants?

I’m super-excited – Deliveroo got me through those late nights studying at university. To be asked to judge was a huge honour.

With food, it’s so easy to show your excitement and passion on a plate. So that’s definitely a big thing I’m going to be looking for, as well as feeling good while you’re eating it; and flavour is important.

I don’t see myself as a harsh food critic; I always look at the positives and what could be improved.

Vote for your favourite local restaurants across UK & Ireland between 14th April - 9th May via deliveroorestaurantawards.com. Winners announced on 28th May 2025.

