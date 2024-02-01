Gordon Ramsay's lookalike son Oscar beams in photos with tiny baby brother Jesse

Tana Ramsay has taken to Instagram to share a sweet family update and her son Oscar, four, is the picture of a perfect big brother alongside her newborn son Jesse, whom she shares with her TV chef husband Gordon Ramsay.

The author of Tana Ramsay's Family Kitchen, 49, posted two new snaps of her little ones, the first of little Jesse smiling away in an adorable striped babygrow as his mother wrote a message to his siblings in the caption. "Good morning," the doting mother said, tagging her Hell's Kitchen star husband, 57, and their four eldest children Megan, 25, twins Holly and Jack, 24, and Tilly, 22.

In another, little Oscar who is the picture of his Masterchef star dad who was stood in their fittingly chic kitchen with a big American-style fridge and warm wood cabinetry proudly holding his little brother who was wearing a cosy fleece onesie and matching beanie.

"Two posts in one morning…. This was so gorgeous I could not resist x," the mother-of-six said. Tana and Gordon welcomed little Jesse in November last year and though the chef was firmly against welcoming another into the family, he seemed to come around in a new interview with People.

The star of Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip explained: "This morning, Oscar said, ‘Wouldn't it be nice if Jesse and I had a little sister?’ And I spat my Cheerios out. So yeah, I had to get up from the table and walk away."

Gordon continued: "I didn't wait to see Tana's reaction. I literally coughed my Cheerios out all over the table. So yeah, listen, who knows, right?".

The chef has even opened up about how Jesse has changed his family dynamic for the better. "Jesse's really helped bring everyone even closer," he admitted. "And then that level of responsibility again, is just even more exciting. I want to be six times better as a dad than I was twenty-five years ago to Megan."

Tana often shares sweet family updates with her 337 thousand Instagram followers. Take a look at the sweetest moments with her brood…

Holly and Jack's birthday © Instagram At the end of last year, the doting mother shared a throwback photo to mark Holly and Jack's birthday. The twins were seen enjoying a childhood holiday on a sun-soaked beach. "Happy 24th Birthday to you two x love you both so much and so grateful to have just had the best Christmas break with you both x," Tana wrote.



A father-son moment © Instagram Fans couldn't get over how much little Oscar looked like his father in a heartwarming photo of the pair with little Jesse shortly after he was born. The trio cuddled up in a glamorous restaurant in a post captioned: "Daddy has arrived home now Christmas can really begin x @gordongram we love you x."



A special milestone © Instagram Tana marked a special moment with Jesse in a photo that will melt your heart. "One month of this little one already, loving every minute x," she wrote, sharing a shot of her little one wrapped up in a cosy blanket.



Jesse's birth The sweetest photos of all were shared when Tana announced the surprise arrival of Jesse last year. "It’s been a nerve-wracking 9 months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle. Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much," she said. The new mother was seen in a hospital bed looking overjoyed with her newborn son on her chest swaddled in a blanket.

