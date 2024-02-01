Gordon Ramsay's lookalike son Oscar beams in photos with tiny baby brother Jesse

Tana Ramsay has taken to Instagram to share a sweet family update and her son Oscar, four, is the picture of a perfect big brother alongside her newborn son Jesse, whom she shares with her TV chef husband Gordon Ramsay.
The author of Tana Ramsay's Family Kitchen, 49, posted two new snaps of her little ones, the first of little Jesse smiling away in an adorable striped babygrow as his mother wrote a message to his siblings in the caption. "Good morning," the doting mother said, tagging her Hell's Kitchen star husband, 57, and their four eldest children Megan, 25, twins Holly and Jack, 24, and Tilly, 22.
In another, little Oscar who is the picture of his Masterchef star dad who was stood in their fittingly chic kitchen with a big American-style fridge and warm wood cabinetry proudly holding his little brother who was wearing a cosy fleece onesie and matching beanie.
"Two posts in one morning…. This was so gorgeous I could not resist x," the mother-of-six said. Tana and Gordon welcomed little Jesse in November last year and though the chef was firmly against welcoming another into the family, he seemed to come around in a new interview with People.
The star of Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip explained: "This morning, Oscar said, ‘Wouldn't it be nice if Jesse and I had a little sister?’ And I spat my Cheerios out. So yeah, I had to get up from the table and walk away."
Gordon continued: "I didn't wait to see Tana's reaction. I literally coughed my Cheerios out all over the table. So yeah, listen, who knows, right?".
The chef has even opened up about how Jesse has changed his family dynamic for the better. "Jesse's really helped bring everyone even closer," he admitted. "And then that level of responsibility again, is just even more exciting. I want to be six times better as a dad than I was twenty-five years ago to Megan."
Tana often shares sweet family updates with her 337 thousand Instagram followers. Take a look at the sweetest moments with her brood…
