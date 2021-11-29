Gordon Ramsay has the best response to Tilly's Strictly exit - proving they have the sweetest bond Tilly was sent home from Strictly Come Dancing

Gordon Ramsay rushed to support his daughter Tilly following her exit from Strictly Come Dancing in Sunday's results show - and his message to her is so heartwarming.

TikTok star Tilly made it through to the tenth week of Strictly with her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin, before being eliminated by the judges in the dance-off. Taking to Instagram to gush over his talented daughter, doting dad Gordon penned a sweet message to his beloved Tilly - and fans can't get enough of their relationship.

"Words can’t describe how proud I am of these 2," wrote Gordon.

"Hard working polite humble and incredibly down to earth, most of all well done and what a celebration of youth and how happy it makes me feel. The future is bright and you 2 will continue to shine lots of love dad [heart emoji]".

Rushing to the comments to support Tilly, one fan wrote: "She is such a brilliant role model to so many young girls. Sad she had to leave. She is very loved by my girls".

Tilly was voted off by the judges in Sunday's dance off

Strictly's Sara Davies wrote: "What an amazing young woman and an inspiration to young girls everywhere!" while Strictly professional Nadiay Bychkova penned: "What a beautiful young lady you are @tillyramsay inside and out. You are a superstar."

Despite being famed for his brutal honesty and fiery temper in the kitchen, celebrity chef Gordon is a real softie when it comes to his children - and his relationship with 20-year-old Tilly is particularly special.

The father-daughter duo not only share the same birthday, but Tilly is swiftly following in her father's culinary footsteps having already hosted several of her own cooking programmes.

Tilly and Nikita made it to the tenth week of Strictly Come Dancing

Tilly often takes to TikTok to share hilarious videos of her dad's dancing, while Gordon often jumps on the latest social media trends in a bid to stay as trendy as his daughter - we love their relationship!

Discussing her and Gordon's close bond, Tilly once wrote on Instagram: "I couldn’t ask for a better dad and best friend!! Thanks for all of your support and love, I don’t know where I would be without you!!"

