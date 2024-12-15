Kelly Ripa reunites with daughter Lola and her boyfriend on European getaway with husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos took off to Italy for the weekend to attend the latest Campobasso FC game against Pescara FC, which ended in a 2-2 tie.

Kelly, 54, and Mark, 53, are two of the Italian football club's co-owners and flew down to the city of Campobasso to cheer on their team, and they were joined by some very special guests.

Their daughter Lola Consuelos was also present at the game and reunited with her parents. The 23-year-old currently lives in London, pursuing her career as a singer-songwriter and music producer.

She was joined at the game by her British boyfriend Cassius, who hails from London as well, and they posed for photos with Kelly and Mark before they took to the field to root for their team.

At one point, the stadium even briefly played her song "The Watcher" while the players drilled, which she captured with a clip alongside which she wrote: "Campo x the watcher."

It is likely that Lola will return home for the holidays to join her brothers Michael, 27, and Joaquin, 21, at their lavish NYC townhouse, which was recently the subject of an Architectural Digest story.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark attend a Campobasso FC game in Campobasso, Italy

In the showcase of their home, they also showed their kids' bedrooms, specifically Lola and one of their sons. It showcased the former's love for pink and accents of beige and gold, featuring a plush sofa chair in her bedroom, a neon sign that reads "Lola," a book about Amy Winehouse, a heart-shaped ottoman, and silk sheets.

Of their swanky home, Kelly gushed that she loved bringing the razzle dazzle of being a Hollywood star to her private life. "I've spent my life growing up on sets," she opined. "So I like a bit of dazzle. Give me a show."

© Instagram They were joined by their daughter Lola, who also brought along her boyfriend Cassius

The parents and LIVE with Kelly and Mark co-hosts explained that their kids' rooms had remained largely the same since they'd left, with the couple even sharing their closet and bathroom with one of their kids' rooms. They wanted to preserve their tight-knit family ideal, and also encourage them to visit more often with the allure of their comfort zones.

Kelly also expressed that she had finally found her place to settle down with their $27 million home, which they purchased 12 years ago. "I don't want to sound morbid, but they'll have to carry me out of here feet first because I have gotten good and comfortable in this house."

© Instagram Mark and Kelly are the co-owners of Campobasso FC, which the former is quite involved with

While the Hope and Faith star proclaimed herself ready to move in as soon as she first saw the home, her Riverdale star husband pulled back at first, explaining that more work was to be done to make it fit for their children, who were still teens and pre-teens at the time.

© Instagram Lola, a musician, has lived in London since graduating from New York University

"We needed a place for all the scooters, bikes, and sports equipment," Mark shared of his thought process when they first toured the home. The couple eventually worked with their home designer to create spaces for their kids' outdoor equipment and even a storage cabinet for shoes and guest slippers. "We don't wear shoes in the house," Kelly added.