Amanda Owen shares 'chaotic' photos of all 9 children

Amanda Owen is embracing the delightful chaos that comes with having a house full.

The TV personality, who is known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess, took to her Instagram page to give her followers a peek inside the "disorderly" Mother's Day she enjoyed with her nine children.

The first photo shows her daughters presenting her with the most charming tray full of treats ready for breakfast in bed.

Amanda Owen is known at the Yorkshire Shepherdess and has presented shows such as Our Yorkshire Farm and more

The 49-year-old enjoyed a cup of tea, porridge and toast, presented with some bright yellow daffodils.

Amanda wrote in the caption: "A busy, chaotic and disorderly day on the farm. What else could it be?" She added: "A perfect Mother's Day for an imperfect mother."

Our Yorkshire Farm host Amanda Owen shared sweet photos of her children to mark Mother's Day. The TV personality shares nine children with her ex-husband, Clive Owen

The presenter of Our Yorkshire Farm included many more snaps in the post of her alongside her brood. Amanda is a mother to Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Anna, Clemmy, and Nancy.

The mother-of-nine made sure to include all of her kids in the post, which prompted a lot of comments from her fans.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess is often showing photos of her large family

One person said in response to Amanda's candid caption: "Less of the 'imperfect mother'… so many kids would benefit from being raised by you in those surroundings.

"Happy Mother's Day Amanda. I just know your kids spoilt you in their own unique ways."

Another kindly wrote: "You have the best family Amanda and that's credit to you and Clive x."

A third added: "Are [you] joking? The patience you have and the way u speak to them is beautiful…why they have all turned out as they have…because they have wonderful parents."

Amanda Owen with her eldest son, Reuben, who works on their farm in the Yorkshire Dales

Amanda Owen's busy life at Ravenseat with nine kids

The whole family live on the sprawling Ravenseat Farm, a 2,000 acre plot of stunning land in the Yorkshire Dales. More specifically, Amanda and her children live at a farmhouse named Anty John's, which is a short distance from Ravenseat Farm.

Amanda and her ex-husband Clive, who split in 2023, first purchased the derelict farmhouse in 2020, while it was a ruin with a caved-in roof. Despite it being run-down, it offers beautiful views.

Amanda and Clive with their nine children at their farm, Ravenseat, in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales

The residence was bought via auction, and it was originally listed for a guide price of £180,000, but it is unknown how much the Owens paid.

Amanda and her family have been sharing their renovation journey on their TV show, Our Farm Next Door. Watch the video below to get a sneak peek...

The pair have, in recent years, put their heart and soul into the building to make it liveable and it seems it was no easy feat for them to transform it into their dream home.

Amanda admitted she lost sleep over worrying about the renovation, which required extra concrete to secure the walls in the 300-year-old cottage and the removal of nearby tree roots.

When speaking about the property's lack of foundations, Amanda said: "The description I got was, 'The house is stood on nothing. It's never been in as much of a precarious position ever in its whole existence.' That's why I couldn't sleep!"