Amanda Owen inundated with praise amid 'exhaustion' at home with 9 kids

Amanda Owen has candidly shared her "exhaustion" in some fresh family photos after an "action-packed" Easter weekend.

The Our Yorkshire Farm presenter, who is a mother of nine children she shares with her ex-husband, Clive Owen, took to Instagram to comment on their work-life balance, while posting some photos of her lookalike daughters getting stuck into lambing season.

She wrote: "An action-packed couple of weeks with the glorious combination of lambing time & the Easter school holidays.

"There's never been a dull moment with so much happening and everyone busy with work (& a fair bit of play in and amongst it all). It has been good, really good, exhausting but productive."

Amanda's photos showed a few of her children getting stuck into the hard labour of farm work, helping out with the baby lambs as well as enjoying some fun with an Easter egg hunt.

The 49-year-old's refreshing comments on her social media sparked a response among her fans. One said: "Great to see you with new life on the farm, girls' hands on getting stuck in amazing x."

Another wrote: "A busy time for you all, but you seem to be a great team." Commenting on the photos from their Easter egg hunt, a third added: "Never too old for an Easter egg hunt."

The growing girls are her mother's doubles, and it's clear that their mum has passed on her love of the great outdoors to her children.

Amanda's grown-up children, including her son Reuben, have also followed in their parents' footsteps by working tirelessly on the farm.

The 18-year-old has even appeared on his own spin-off show, accompanied by his dad, titled Beyond The Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive on Channel 5.

Amanda Owen's candour about farm living

Amanda, who has fronted programmes such as Our Yorkshire Farm and Our Farm Next Door, is often frank about the perils of rural living and raising a large family, particularly since splitting from her husband, Clive Owen.

While in the thick of the Easter holidays, the mother-of-nine shared plenty of photos of her children, Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clementine and Nancy, enjoying the highs and "lows" of farm life.

But Amanda is always keen to see the positive side, often noting how her children are absorbing valuable life lessons. "Spring appears to have sprung," she wrote in a previous post.

"The children have been absorbed in watching the frogspawn hatch and seeing the tadpoles and froglets. Hopefully, nurturing the ability to be resilient and strong without losing any gentleness and wonderment at what we are blessed with.

"Fostering a love for the outdoors and embracing the seasons through both their ferocity and tranquillity. A reminder that good farming and land management can deliver good outcomes for the natural world."

In addition to the everyday routine of farm life, her family have been working on renovating the building where they live, named Anty John's, which is a short distance from Ravenseat Farm.

Amanda and her ex-husband Clive, who split in 2023, first purchased the derelict farmhouse in 2020, while it was a ruin with a caved-in roof. Despite it being run-down, it offers beautiful views and the whole family has worked to make it their cosy, comfortable home.