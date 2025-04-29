Amanda Owen lifts the lid on strict parenting rules at family home with ex Clive

Amanda Owen has delighted her fans with a teaser for the next series of Our Farm Next Door which airs on More4 on Tuesday evening, and in the clip, she's revealed her tough parenting approach that not everyone would agree with…

The Yorkshire Shepherdess spoke to the camera and explained that the kids were off school and were spending time outdoors. She remarked: "There's no TV on, there's no computer games, they are all doing stuff. In fact, most of the time I don't even know where I have 'em."

In the scenes, her children could be observed playing and helping on the farm, enjoying the great outdoors.

In the comments section, Amanda's rural life and how she brings up her children was praised. "Your children are having a wonderful childhood. They don't realise it yet, but they will remember how amazing it was and will be so grateful for it," penned one fan, and: "Gorgeous family who have the best life in the wonderful, great outdoors! Can’t wait to watch the new series," added another. The show is likely to feature all of Amanda's children, Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clementine and Nancy, despite a few of the older ones having moved out now, but they often visit.

© Instagram Amanda's children are getting stuck into farm work

Last week, Amanda recapped her busy Easter break, where she admitted feeling "exhausted". In a post to her 533,000 followers, she wrote: "An action-packed couple of weeks with the glorious combination of lambing time & the Easter school holidays. There's never been a dull moment with so much happening and everyone busy with work (& a fair bit of play in and amongst it all). It has been good, really good, exhausting but productive."

As well as helping Amanda and Clive on the farm, the kids enjoyed an alfresco Easter egg hunt, which was documented in another of Amanda's posts.

Amanda Owen: 5 surprising facts © LORNA ROACH 1. Afternoon tea with Amanda Amanda's farm in Ravenseat is located on the Coast-to-Coast walking route, allowing her to offer cream teas in the summer. Visitors can even stay on site to enjoy the experience. 2. TV show inspiration A fan of the show All Creatures Great and Small, Amanda was inspired by the books and the real-life series to pursue a career as a farm vet. 3. Media backlash After her 22-year relationship with Clive Owens ended, Amanda made headlines for her reported five-year affair with businessman Robert Davis, whom she met through her exes' work. Both Amanda and Clive defended the backlash, explaining their relationship had ended before her romance with Robert began. 4. Rising stars Amanda's children are following in her footsteps. Her son Reuben stars in a six-part Channel 5 series called Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales. Her youngest trio — Annas, Nancy, and Clemmy — gained attention on Sky Kids' show Pooch Mooch, proving that TV runs in the family. 5. Net worth Amanda's net worth is reported to be over £1 million, with annual earnings of over £250,000, according to Entertainment Daily.

A new home

Amanda and Clive's new renovation

The family have been very busy building a new family home nearby Ravenseat, and the project has taken years to come together. They first purchased the derelict farmhouse in 2020, while it was a ruin with a caved-in roof, and over time they have lovingly restored it, even giving it electricity for the first time ever in the property's amazing history.

The residence is named Anty John after a former owner, Anthony John Clarkson. It was bought via auction and it was originally listed for a guide price of £180,000, but it is unknown how much the Owens paid and also how much they have forked out for the structural renovations.

© LORNA ROACH Amanda and Clive Owen Photographed at Anty Johns Farm, which is currently being restored

With Clive and Amanda's break up in 2022 and renovation struggles at the Grade II listed home throughout the project, it hasn't been an easy time, however, the former couple appear to put on a united front working and co-parenting.