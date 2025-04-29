Amanda Owen lifts the lid on strict parenting rules at family home with ex Clive

Amanda Owen has delighted her fans with a teaser for the next series of Our Farm Next Door which airs on More4 on Tuesday evening, and in the clip, she's revealed her tough parenting approach that not everyone would agree with…
The Yorkshire Shepherdess spoke to the camera and explained that the kids were off school and were spending time outdoors. She remarked: "There's no TV on, there's no computer games, they are all doing stuff. In fact, most of the time I don't even know where I have 'em."
In the scenes, her children could be observed playing and helping on the farm, enjoying the great outdoors.
In the comments section, Amanda's rural life and how she brings up her children was praised. "Your children are having a wonderful childhood. They don't realise it yet, but they will remember how amazing it was and will be so grateful for it," penned one fan, and: "Gorgeous family who have the best life in the wonderful, great outdoors! Can’t wait to watch the new series," added another. The show is likely to feature all of Amanda's children, Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clementine and Nancy, despite a few of the older ones having moved out now, but they often visit.
Last week, Amanda recapped her busy Easter break, where she admitted feeling "exhausted". In a post to her 533,000 followers, she wrote: "An action-packed couple of weeks with the glorious combination of lambing time & the Easter school holidays. There's never been a dull moment with so much happening and everyone busy with work (& a fair bit of play in and amongst it all). It has been good, really good, exhausting but productive."
As well as helping Amanda and Clive on the farm, the kids enjoyed an alfresco Easter egg hunt, which was documented in another of Amanda's posts.
A new home
The family have been very busy building a new family home nearby Ravenseat, and the project has taken years to come together. They first purchased the derelict farmhouse in 2020, while it was a ruin with a caved-in roof, and over time they have lovingly restored it, even giving it electricity for the first time ever in the property's amazing history.
The residence is named Anty John after a former owner, Anthony John Clarkson. It was bought via auction and it was originally listed for a guide price of £180,000, but it is unknown how much the Owens paid and also how much they have forked out for the structural renovations.
With Clive and Amanda's break up in 2022 and renovation struggles at the Grade II listed home throughout the project, it hasn't been an easy time, however, the former couple appear to put on a united front working and co-parenting.