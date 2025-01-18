Most popular royal baby names for girls – and Kate doesn't feature

Parents consider what they will name their baby for the months leading up to its birth with some not naming their child for days afterwards as the decision carries so much weight.

From the outlandish to the classic, there are countless monikers to choose from when it comes to naming your baby girl – but it doesn't get more classic than a royal-inspired name.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The sweetest royal baby moments

For years the royals have recycled a list of the most elegant names, honouring the Elizabeth or the Mary before them. But which are the most popular today?

With the help of children's play therapy experts Meemzy Magic and the latest data from the Office of National Statistics, see the full list of the most popular royal baby girl names for the coming year – take note!

1/ 10 © Getty Isla Rooted in Scottish and Spanish cultures, this name was given to Peter Phillips' daughter upon her birth in 2012. Taken from the Scottish island of Islay, it denotes rugged landscapes and carries the Spanish meaning of "island" giving it a cosmopolitan charm.



2/ 10 © Max Mumby/Indigo Mia A short and sweet name, Mia is of Italian origin and means "mine". It conveys a sense of intimacy and warmth and is the name of Zara Tindall's 11-year-old daughter.



3/ 10 © Instagram / @sarahferguson15 Sienna Originates from the Italian city of Siena known for its art and history, this name, which was given to Princess Beatrice's daughter upon her birth in 2021, radiates sophistication.



4/ 10 © Getty Images Charlotte Charlotte is a timeless name with ties to the royal family dating back to Queen Charlotte who was born in 1744. Of French origin meaning "free woman" or "petite", the name Charlotte has long been a favourite among European aristocrats and just happens to be the name of the Prince and Princess of Wales' nine-year-old daughter.



5/ 10 © Getty Sophie This name, which belongs to Prince Edward's wife the Duchess of Edinburgh, derives from the Greek Sophia, meaning "wisdom". Duchess Sophie captures the poise and elegance of this gorgeous name.



6/ 10 © Getty Elizabeth This is one of the most quintessentially royal names with two British monarchs going by 'Elizabeth'. It fittingly means 'pledged to God' in Hebrew and is synonymous with strength, grace, and legacy. Most recently, it has belonged to Queen Elizabeth II but it is also the middle name of Zara Tindall, Princess Charlotte and Princess Beatrice.



7/ 10 © Getty Zara Zara is a name with modern flair and is famously the name of Princess Anne's daughter. It is of Arabic origin meaning "radiance" and ironically "princess" as the Princess Royal chose not to accept a royal title for her upon birth.



8/ 10 © Getty Beatrice With its literary and regal history, Beatrice is a name that exudes classic refinement. It is rooted in the Latin meaning "she who brings happiness". It is safe to say that Sarah Ferguson's daughter Princess Beatrice continues to do just that with her royal work.



9/ 10 © Getty Images This is a name which draws inspiration from nature. The moniker, given to Peter Phillips' 14-year-old daughter, means "treeless plain" in Spanish and evokes natural beauty and wonder.



10/ 10 © Chris Jackson Alexandra A name which hasn't been given to a royal baby for some time, Alexandra means "defender of mankind" in its Greek origins. Queen Alexandra, the wife of King Edward VII, who was known for her elegance and charitable endeavours carried this name and more recently it is borne by the late Queen's cousin Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy.

