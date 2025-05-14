Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Obama gets real about daughters Malia and Sasha not listening to her advice
Subscribe
Michelle Obama gets real about daughters Malia and Sasha not listening to her advice
Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party's presidential nominee. The DNC takes place from August 19-22.© Getty Images

Michelle Obama gets real about daughters Malia and Sasha not listening to her advice

The former First Lady opened up about the difficulties of parenting adult daughters

Tess Hill
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

People around the world seek Michelle Obama's wisdom. The former First Lady is an accomplished lawyer, bestselling author, and one of the most beloved public figures of our time. She regularly inspires millions to move more, eat healthier, and show up in the world with integrity.

But according to Michelle, two people who rarely take her advice? Her daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama

During a recent appearance on Amy Poehler's podcast Good Hang, the two moms chatted about everything from push-up technique (Ellen DeGeneres says Michelle's form needs work) to winding down before bed. Naturally the conversation turned to motherhood and Amy's rapidly approaching empty nester status. 

Michelle was a guest on Amy's podcast© Instagram
Michelle and Amy all smiles after chatting on Amy's podcast

Michelle spoke lovingly of her late mother, Marian Robinson: "We felt special in her presence," she said. "There would be a lot of people who would try to dim the light that she was pouring into us."

She explained that she tries to carry that same joy and strength into her own parenting. But Malia and Sasha aren't always open to the wisdom she shares.

"The girls [say to me]," she said. "You know, you're telling everybody things. You tell us [things] every day…you're kind of making sense."

Michelle Obama embraced by daughters Malia and Sasha Obama in an archival photo shared on Instagram by Barack Obama© Instagram
Michelle and her two girls Malia and Sasha

Michelle recalled: "You know, every now and then I make a good point to them. And I was like, do you know who I am? I'm Michelle Obama. People line up for my advice and you, you're walking away like I'm stupid."

Now in their 20s and living in Los Angeles, both daughters are forging their own paths, far from politics. Malia, 26, is building a name for herself as a filmmaker. She recently directed a commercial for WNBA star A'ja Wilson's new Nike signature shoe, the "A'One," and previously wrote for Donald Glover's Prime Video series Swarm.

Malia and Sasha Obama at LA party© Instagram
Malia and Sasha all grown up at an album release party in LA

Sasha, 23, graduated from the University of Southern California in 2023 with a degree in sociology. Her name appeared in the credits of the reality series Couples Therapy, sparking rumors that she might follow her sister into the entertainment world. But she's since returned to school, though her exact focus isn't public.

Earlier this year, during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Michelle gave a proud update on her daughters: "They are amazing," of her girls, adding: "Sasha is in school, Malia has a budding career in film. They are smart, they're funny, they're wise in their own ways and I love spending time with them."

In this handout provided by the White House, (L - R) First Lady Michelle Obama, Malia Obama, U.S. President Barack Obama and Sasha Obama, sit for a family portrait in the Oval Office on December 11, 2011 in Washington, D.C© Getty Images
Life for the Obamas is much different now

Like Amy, Michelle recently joined the podcast world. She and her brother, Craig Robinson, co-host In My Opinion, where they chat with celebrity guests about parenting, dating, and sibling dynamics, offering their takes on everything throughout each episode.

Michelle will keep giving advice, even if her daughters aren't always taking it. Learn more about the Obamas in the below video.

Meet the Obamas

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More