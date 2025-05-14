Michelle Obama gets real about daughters Malia and Sasha not listening to her advice

People around the world seek Michelle Obama's wisdom. The former First Lady is an accomplished lawyer, bestselling author, and one of the most beloved public figures of our time. She regularly inspires millions to move more, eat healthier, and show up in the world with integrity.

But according to Michelle, two people who rarely take her advice? Her daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama.

During a recent appearance on Amy Poehler's podcast Good Hang, the two moms chatted about everything from push-up technique (Ellen DeGeneres says Michelle's form needs work) to winding down before bed. Naturally the conversation turned to motherhood and Amy's rapidly approaching empty nester status.

Michelle spoke lovingly of her late mother, Marian Robinson: "We felt special in her presence," she said. "There would be a lot of people who would try to dim the light that she was pouring into us."

She explained that she tries to carry that same joy and strength into her own parenting. But Malia and Sasha aren't always open to the wisdom she shares.

"The girls [say to me]," she said. "You know, you're telling everybody things. You tell us [things] every day…you're kind of making sense."

Michelle recalled: "You know, every now and then I make a good point to them. And I was like, do you know who I am? I'm Michelle Obama. People line up for my advice and you, you're walking away like I'm stupid."

Now in their 20s and living in Los Angeles, both daughters are forging their own paths, far from politics. Malia, 26, is building a name for herself as a filmmaker. She recently directed a commercial for WNBA star A'ja Wilson's new Nike signature shoe, the "A'One," and previously wrote for Donald Glover's Prime Video series Swarm.

Sasha, 23, graduated from the University of Southern California in 2023 with a degree in sociology. Her name appeared in the credits of the reality series Couples Therapy, sparking rumors that she might follow her sister into the entertainment world. But she's since returned to school, though her exact focus isn't public.

Earlier this year, during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Michelle gave a proud update on her daughters: "They are amazing," of her girls, adding: "Sasha is in school, Malia has a budding career in film. They are smart, they're funny, they're wise in their own ways and I love spending time with them."

Like Amy, Michelle recently joined the podcast world. She and her brother, Craig Robinson, co-host In My Opinion, where they chat with celebrity guests about parenting, dating, and sibling dynamics, offering their takes on everything throughout each episode.

