Princess Charlotte is Prince William's 'copy and paste' in divisive photo

The family resemblance between the Wales family has long been discussed, but one particular photo of Princess Charlotte, ten, has left fans divided.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter was captured wearing a white caped outfit embroidered with silver floral motifs for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in May 2023.

The then-eight-year-old accessorised with a silver bullion and crystal flower crown by Jess Collet and Alexander McQueen, which matched her mother, Princess Kate.

As she gave a toothy smile to the crowds, squinting against the sun, Charlotte looked remarkably like her father at the same age. In 1990, Prince William wore a striped blue shirt and red spotted tie as he pulled an almost identical expression, even down to the two missing teeth in his smile!

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte may have worn a matching outfit to Princess Kate at King Charles' coronation, but fans noted her similarities to Prince William © David Hartley/Shutterstock Prince William was pictured at age eight at Trooping the Colour in 1990

Fan account @charlottieelizabethdiana posted a comparison photo of the uncanny resemblance, but not all royal fans agreed that Charlotte and William were the most similar in appearance.

"Copy and paste," agreed one, while another reiterated they looked like "twins."

However, others were convinced Charlotte was more like other members of the royal family. "I have always said Charlotte reminds me of her great-grandmother the Queen," commented one, and a second remarked: "I think she's like Kate Middleton's mother Carole."

Sensible Charlotte

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales' daughter reportedly rules the roost at home

Charlotte does not just take after her father with her appearance, but also her sensible personality. Astrologer Debbie Frank previously told HELLO! that Charlotte is "a quick thinker but generally more biddable than the volatile Louis."

Despite not being the eldest child, who are supposedly the most conscientious, Charlotte reportedly rules the roost among her siblings, according to global parenting expert Jo Frost of Supernanny fame.

She said: "Charlotte knows the rules. She's the one in the middle. She knows how to keep everyone in good stead.

"There are moments when I've watched George and he's looked over at his sister, and he's probably annoyed with her one minute and then grateful that she's there being able to remind him of things."