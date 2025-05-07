The real meaning behind Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis' 'modern' uniform

There are some scenarios when the royal family don official military uniforms, such as the Prince of Wales and Princess Anne's military outfits on VE Day.

However, there are a plethora of other examples of when royals wear unofficial uniforms, particularly the Wales family. Have you ever noticed that the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, almost always wear blue coordinating outfits?

After their navy, cobalt and sapphire wardrobes became unmistakably deliberate, we turned to HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey for details on the significance of their outfit choices. According to Danielle, it has been a long-standing tradition in the royal family to create a sense of "unity."

Uniform meaning

"Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret were often dressed in the same outfits during their childhood, and it's a tradition that the modern royal family have followed, including sisters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, when they were young girls.

"Princes William and Harry were also frequently seen in matching clothing as children. By opting to dress the kids in coordinated outfits or the same shade, it creates a sense of family unity and solidarity," she explained.

"And for a purely relatable parenting hack, it can also be easier to dress your children in matching outfits when you're juggling lots of other day-to-day tasks!"

See some of the best examples of Kate and William's kids looking united in regal blue…

1/ 7 © Chris Jackson/Getty Images VE Day, 2025 Even with Princess Kate donning a burgundy Emilia Wickstead dress and Prince William wearing his blue belted military uniform, that didn't stop their kids from sticking with their tried and tested colour palette. Charlotte wore a Trotters navy coat with a delicate tartan print and contrasting black collar, while her brothers wore suits in an almost identical shade with subtle differences in their jackets and ties.

2/ 7 © Getty Trooping the Colour, 2024 With identical double-breasted suits with gold buttons and pale blue ties, George and Louis looked more similar than ever. Meanwhile, we love how Princess Kate and her daughter wore inverted versions of one another's nautical dresses with contrasting trims.

3/ 7 © Getty Christmas Church service, 2024 It was warm cerulean coats all round for the Wales children at the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church in 2024.

4/ 7 © Getty Easter outing, 2023 For the Easter Mattins service in April 2023, the blue theme was stronger than ever, with all five of the Wales family wearing some variation of the shade from top to toe. Even Charlotte's pastel knit tights, Louis' knee-high socks and Kate's clutch bag were perfectly in sync.

5/ 7 © Getty Trooping the Colour, 2022 The Prince and Princess of Wales' eldest child wore his classic navy suit in June 2022, but his younger siblings switched up their look for the summer. Prince Louis looked sweet in a nautical style white top with a blue neck scarf, while Charlotte kept it classic in a bow-adorned dress.

6/ 7 Home appearance, 2020 Even when confined to their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, the royals continued to dress in smart sapphire clothes as they clapped for the NHS on their doorstep. Showing off their individual personalities, Kate and Charlotte wore pretty floral dresses, while Louis copied his dad by layering a midnight blue knit over his shirt, and George looked dapper in a checked button-up. The one thing that remained constant? The colour, of course.

7/ 7 © Photo: Getty Images King Charles' birthday, 2018 Even back in 2018, shortly after Kate and William expanded their brood with the birth of Prince Louis, the family had already cemented their matching outfits. Kate famously wore her polka dot Alexander McQueen dress, while Prince George coordinated with King Charles in stripes. Prince Louis was the star of the show, pulling Charles' face in shorts in the same icy blue as his sister's dress.