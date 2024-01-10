How Princess Charlotte rules the roost at home: 'She keeps George and Louis in check'

Prince George may be the eldest of the Prince and Princess of Wales' children, and the future King no less, but it sounds like his younger sister Princess Charlotte is the one who rules the roost at home.

Global parenting expert Jo Frost, of Supernanny fame, has shared her observations and revealed that the eight-year-old Princess often keeps her brothers – Prince George, ten, and Prince Louis, five – in check.

© Getty "Charlotte knows the rules," said Jo. "She knows how to keep everyone in good stead"

"Charlotte knows the rules. She's the one in the middle," Jo told HELLO! "She knows how to keep everyone in good stead. There are moments when I've watched George and he's looked over at his sister, and he's probably annoyed with her one minute and then grateful that she's there being able to remind him of things, when he's taking it all in as well."

Jo revealed that Prince William and Princess Kate, who has made it her life's mission to champion the Early Years and is deeply interested in the under-five age group, are raising their children with a deep awareness of royal protocol. Plus, the understanding that there is a time and a place for everything.

"I think really what we're seeing is awareness," Jo said. "Prince George and Princess Charlotte are being informed, certainly George, our future King. He's no doubt started learning little bits here and there. He has the wonderful example of looking up to his grandfather and his father from a young age.

"They're raised with an understanding of royal procedures and protocols. And they're raised to understand, there's a time and a place."

© Getty "There are moments when I've watched George and he's looked over at his sister, and he's probably annoyed with her one minute and then grateful that she's there being able to remind him of things," said Jo

Jo added: "It's relatable to any family. For example, there's a wedding or a christening coming up and we know that it would be good manners and etiquette to be quiet while the choir is singing and the service is happening. That, to me, is just responsible parenting, and we see that.

"They have a lovely balance of that and behind closed doors, no doubt they're playing games and winding each other up as siblings do, teasing each other, having fun and baking cookies and being out in nature."

© Getty William and Kate are treating their children equally: "It would never be the 'heir and spare'"

Jo went on to say that all three children are being treated as equals. "I think William and Catherine understand the importance of nurturing the sibling relationships between the three of them. Dare I say it, in their family, it would never be the 'heir and spare'. It would be about the importance of all of them.

"The understanding that it really takes a team, with the important roles in upholding the crown and the monarchy. And so, we're seeing these very early seeds now, with respect to what it means to support each other and to nurture together."

