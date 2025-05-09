Supernanny delivers frank verdict on Prince George's 'emotional vulnerability'

Prince George attended his first big event this week, supporting his father Prince William at the VE Day commemorations while his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, stayed behind.

After the whole family watched the military procession and the flypast at Buckingham Palace, George joined his parents at the tea party hosted by the King and Queen and attended by around 50 veterans.

It marked a special moment when the future king observed his royal duties, and George's behaviour showcased his "empathy" and "emotional resilience" we can expect from his reign.

Jo Frost, known as Channel 4's Supernanny, honed in on one photo that captured the essence of the day, with Prince George leaning forward as he listened intently to William's interaction with a veteran, captivated by the conversation.

© Getty Images Prince George was engrossed in conversation with veterans

"This photo representing our future king William, mindfully being observed in detail as his 1st born young heir to the throne listens and learns holding space [and] empathy with those who have survived the incredible rich stories to share, told by a generation that will not longer be here but always remembered by the time Prince George is king.

"The real-life immersive experience of public duty, the shadowing of an empathetic strong future king, and the measure of confidence that will develop for Prince George from the consistency of doing as such in public," Jo explained.

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate's eldest child showed off his "empathy"

"Here we get to witness two parents with royal duty who have been an incredible example to their young children, already the children have experienced so much emotional vulnerability witnessing their parents through difficult circumstances and yet [they are] resilient," she continued, noting that William and Kate are "doing a smashing job" as role models.

George's milestone

© Getty Images Prince George was joined by his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for the military parade

HELLO!'s Royal Editor, Emily Nash, similarly commented on George's "big moment."

She explained: "It was a lovely surprise to see Prince George joining the King and Queen and his parents for the veterans tea party at the Palace.

"It's a big moment for him as second-in-line to the throne and one he will remember for many years to come.

"Both William and Catherine have spoken about their desire to teach their children about major moments in history, such the Holocaust, so this is another way for them to connect that wartime generation with their own next generation."

Royal children's behaviour

© UK Press via Getty Images Supernanny praised Prince Louis' behaviour

Jo has often shared her thoughts on George, Charlotte and Louis' royal outings. While many have labelled the Prince and Princess of Wales' youngest child as cheeky thanks to his dancing and pulling funny faces, the royal tot has earned Jo's seal of approval.

She pointed out that his most recent appearance for the 80th anniversary of VE Day exposed "Prince Louis to more long-standing events, giving him the chance to develop more fortitude."

It follows on from his appearance at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant in 2022, where Louis was spotted holding his hand over his mother's mouth.

In her professional opinion, Prince Louis is "strong-willed" but "behaved remarkably well."

The parenting expert previously noted: "All that sitting, watching and organisation, most children can't sit in their chairs at a dining table for longer than 15 mins. It certainly must have been beautifully overwhelming for this little chap, especially with no playtime in between and long days, children are going to test, one should expect as such."