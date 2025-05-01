Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Kate Middleton's deep-rooted parenting fears with Princess Charlotte
Prince William and Princess Kate's deep-rooted parenting fears with Princess Charlotte

The Prince of Wales is conscious of his own childhood dynamics

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales have had the eyes of the world watching as they raised their three children, with a particular interest in the future king, Prince George. 

With William's own childhood dynamics with his younger brother Prince Harry thrust into the spotlight following Harry's revelations in Spare – his autobiography, which explores his feelings that they grew up as the "heir and spare" – he has a deep-rooted fear of passing these thoughts onto his kids.

In an interview with HELLO!, global parenting expert Jo Frost, of Supernanny fame, commented on the couple's conscious efforts to ensure Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are treated equally. 

"I think William and Catherine understand the importance of nurturing the sibling relationships between the three of them. Dare I say it, in their family, it would never be the 'heir and spare'. It would be about the importance of all of them.

Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte on the balcony during Trooping the Colour© Getty
Prince William has been conscious of his parenting with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

"The understanding that it really takes a team, with the important roles in upholding the crown and the monarchy. And so, we're seeing these very early seeds now, with respect to what it means to support each other and to nurture together."

Royal expert Sharon Carpenter similarly remarked on the family dynamics to US Weekly.

"William is trying to avoid the ‘heir and the spare’ dynamic that has haunted the royal family for the previous generations. He and Kate want Charlotte to recognise that she’s her own person with an identity that goes way beyond her place within the royal family."

Harry's comments

Prince Harry opened up about his family dynamics with Prince William in Spare© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get
Prince Harry opened up about his family dynamics with Prince William in Spare

In 2023, Prince Harry shocked the world with his revelations in Spare, and one common theme throughout the memoir was how he felt people acted differently around him, compared to his older brother.

This started from the moment he was born in 1984, when his father King Charles reportedly told Princess Diana: "Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare – my work is done." 

He was told this anecdote when he was 20, but he had already begun to notice the unjust treatment of the siblings years earlier, claiming the scales always tipped in William's favour.

William is proudly waving to crowds© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get
King Charles reportedly told Princess Diana on the day of Harry's birth: "My work is done"

One example was the bedroom he shared with William at Balmoral, stating: "My half of the room was far smaller, less luxurious. I never asked why. I didn't care. But I also didn't need to ask. Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare."

He added: "I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy… This was all made explicitly clear to me from the start of life’s journey and regularly reinforced thereafter." 

According to the Duke of Sussex, even his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and grandfather Prince Philip used the nicknames in shorthand, reinforcing his perceived place in the royal family. 

Charlotte's behaviour

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 09, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Princess Charlotte reportedly rules the roost at home

In an interview published on Substack, Harry revealed his "worries" that William's children would have the same experience. 

However, all accounts of Princess Charlotte's behaviour away from the public eye suggest she is the star of the Wales family, even keeping her brothers George and Louis "in good stead."

Sharon described the young royal as "smart, confident and funny girl who knows how to hold her own both in the spotlight and outside of it." Meanwhile, royal historian Marlene Koenig revealed that even Kate sees her daughter as  "the one in charge."

