Pregnant Jesy Nelson 'overwhelmed' as she shares bare bump photo after announcing twins

Jesy Nelson has said she is feeling "overwhelmed" after the former Little Mix singer announced her pregnancy news to the world.

The singer posted a new photo of her growing baby bump on her Instagram Stories along with a message thanking her fans and followers for their support.

Jesy, 33, was taking a mirror selfie while lovingly holding onto her bare bump and accompanied it with a caption that read: "Just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your beautiful msgs [sic] over the past 24 hours we feel so overwhelmed with all the love and support", followed by a teary-faced and white love heart emoji.

The singer looked to be basking in her pregnancy while wearing bright pink pyjama bottoms and a baggy printed T-shirt.

To announce the happy news, Jesy posted a photo of a polaroid picture showing the couple beaming as they were standing in their kitchen, with Zion placing a loving hand on his girlfriend's bump.

Referencing the bowl she was holding in the snap, Jesy wrote in the caption: "She's eating for three now," followed by two baby emojis.

Jesy's comments section was soon inundated with well-wishes and congratulatory messages from her fans and peers in the industry. Capital DJ Sian Welby wrote: "Wowwww, the best news!" As Alan Carr said: "Wonderful news!"

Meanwhile, Jesy's ex-boyfriend and former Love Island star Chris Hughes showed his support for his former flame, writing: "Go on girl."

© Getty Jesy Nelson pictured in 2021

Who is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend, Zion Foster?

Jesy's boyfriend Zion is a 26-year-old producer and rapper who has released his own music.

The artist has over 205,000 followers on Instagram and more than 400,000 listeners on Spotify. According to MailOnline, his song "Get This Girl" has 250,000 streams on Spotify.

© Getty Jesy and Zion were first pictured together in January 2023

Zion and Jesy began dating sometime in 2022 but after 18 months they called things off in November 2023.

They then began dating again in 2024 but split five months later.

Now, it appears they've rekindled their romance once more and are starting a family. Jesy and Zion have also reportedly recorded music together.

© GC Images, Getty Zion Foster and Jesy Nelson seen attending a Jesy Nelson music video screening at Everyman Screen on the Green on April 13, 2023 in London

Jesy's pop star past

Jesy rose to fame as one-quarter of the pop group, Little Mix, along with Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall.

Perrie and Leigh-Anne have also gone on to start families, with Leigh-Anne being a mum to twin girls herself.

© Stuart C. Wilson Jesy with her former band mates

After leaving the band in a shock move, Jesy opened up about how being in the band had negatively affected her mental health.

"When I'm in front of a camera, I don't know what to do," she told the Guardian. "The other three girls would be in the weirdest positions and look fabulous. If I did it, I'd look awful."

She also opened up about her troubling relationship with social media.

© Getty Jesy dramatically left the group in 2020

"It's like a drug. I was reading it every day. The minute I got up it was the first thing I did. I'd type in 'Jesy Nelson' and then 'Jesy Nelson fat' or 'Jesy Nelson ugly', and read what everyone said about me.

"I was trying to mentally prepare myself for what was to come and get used to what people were saying about me.

"There were times I didn't want anyone to look at me. I felt everybody hated me. I didn't know what I was doing wrong, and it consumed me."