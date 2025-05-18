Tamron Hall delights fans with baby bump photo alongside new snapshot of son Moses in nostalgic post 

Tamron Hall is a devoted mom to six-year-old son Moses, and she can't believe how fast time is going!

The Tamron Hall Show star reflected on the last few years in a nostalgic social media post just last week, where she looked back at time just before Moses' arrival.

The TV star posted a photo of herself posing at the bottom of the stairs while cradling her baby bump.

© Instagram Tamron Hall pregnant with son Moses in a sweet throwback

This was accompanied by footage of Tamron dancing while holding onto her bump, dressed in a white gown, as well as a recent picture taken on Mother's Day with Moses.

In the caption of the post - which was uploaded to mark Mother's Day - Tamron wrote: "How it’s going with a flash back of how it started (sorta). A beautiful Mother's day in New Orleans today with my baby shark. I still can't believe this was how I announced my Sonshine was on his way. It goes fast."

© Instagram Tamron Hall with son Moses on Mother's Day

Fans were quick to react to the nostalgic post, with one writing: "Wow! I remember baby shark’s introduction. What a marvelous time," while another wrote: "I love this!" A third added: "I remember this like it was yesterday!"

Tamron announced her pregnancy at 32 weeks back in March 2019. She posted several pregnancy photos on her Instagram page, alongside a heartfelt message.

© Instagram The Tamron Hall Show star in another throwback when pregnant with son Moses

It read: "I’ve wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y'all. So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I’ve been trying to produce! There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles.

"My husband Steven and I are beyond excited! We're in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we’ll happily take that too. More to share in a few weeks when the baby arrives! Next chapter! Blessed and Grateful."

The TV star posted a heartfelt message alongside her tribute to motherhood

Tamron and her husband Steven Greener are raising Moses in Harlem, Manhattan, and the proud mom occasionally shares updates on her son on social media and her chat show.

The little boy also inspired her first ever children's book - Harlem Honey: The Adventures of a Curious Kid - which was released in March 2025.

Appearing on The Deja Vu Show on March 25, Tamron explained that the book - which focuses on a shy young boy - had been written after she noticed how shy her own son was in social situations outside of the home, due to spending his early years inside during the pandemic.mron