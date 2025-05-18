Today's Al Roker reflects on chapter closing in family life in bittersweet message 

Al Roker loves nothing more than being a dad and family is everything to him.

The Today Show star often shares snippets of his personal life on social media, and fans often hear stories about his wife Deborah Roberts, three children, and granddaughter Sky.

Most recently, Al took to Instagram to reflect on a big chapter closing in his youngest child Nick's life.

© Instagram Al Roker paid tribute to son Nick as he marked an end of an era

The proud father watched his 22-year-old son graduate with a degree in communication over the weekend, and looked back at just how fast time has gone.

He posted several photos on social media of Nick during his college journey, from his first day moving into his dorm to a smiling picture of him on graduation day.

© Instagram Al and wife Deborah Roberts with son Nick on his graduation day

In the caption, the beloved weatherman wrote: "Three years ago, we dropped him off as a first year college student. Today @nickroker155 has his #associatesdegree in #communications and we could not be prouder of how hard he has worked and is determined to get his #bachelorsdegree Way to go, my boy."

Deborah shared a similar sentiment on her own Instagram page. She posted footage of Nick graduating, accompanied by the message: "The face of joyful diligence, perseverance and courage. And so much gratitude!

Deborah Roberts also paid tribute to Nick

"Stopped in my tracks momentarily watching this moment. We are bursting with pride after Nick earned his associate’s degree in the Arts. More to come on his educational journey. But this milestone was hard won! So very proud of you @nickroker155 and your fellow graduates.

"You're all living proof that neurodiversity is a value worth honoring and celebrating."

Nick Roker has graduated with a degree in communication

It appears that Nick will be following in his parents' footsteps, just like his older sister Leila, 26.

Al and Deborah's daughter is a freelance journalist living in Paris, and has covered several big events with NBC, including the Paris Olympics.

Al is also dad to oldest daughter Courtney, 38, who he shares with his late ex-wife Alice Bell. Courtney and her husband Wes have a young daughter called Sky, who Al and Deborah dote on.

Al shared throwback photos from Nick's first day at college

Despite having a growing family, Al and Deborah are getting used to being home alone a lot more now that all their children have flown the nest.

During a recent episode of Today after Mother's Day, Al admitted it was a "weird" one as it was the first that none of their children were at home. It was the first Mother's Day with no kids at home," he said.

He went on to say that they made the best out of the day by going to one of their favorite restaurants, Cafe Boulud. "[We] had a lovely afternoon, and just kind of chilled out, it was nice," he added.

Resonating with the phrase "bird watchers" - which is used as an alternative phrase to empty nesters, Al continued: "Yes! That's a very good [term], because — just a little hint — they never really leave."