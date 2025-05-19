Emma and Matt Willis' home becomes tropical Disney paradise for youngest child Trixie's birthday

Emma and Matt Willis' household was filled with celebrations this week as their youngest child Trixie turned nine.

The Love Is Blind host, 49, and the Busted star, 42, transformed their home into a tropical paradise in the theme of Lilo and Stitch, with four teepee tents erected in their living room in front of the large brick fireplace.

Overhead hung balloon arches made up of pinks, blues and oranges, interspersed with palm leaves, while each tent was kitted out with fluffy cushions and tray tables for snacks. One of the tasty foods on the menu was the birthday cake, which followed the same Disney theme.

© Instagram The Love Is Blind host shared photos of Trixie's Lilo & Stitch-themed birthday party

Matt was pictured plucking some of the swirled iced decorations from the top of the ocean blue confection as his two children watched on. A large stitch sat on a bed of crumbled biscuit made to look like sand, while flowers and pearls wrapped around the cake from the top to the base.

© Instagram Trixie was given a Disney birthday cake

"Old babs, new babs, and little babs," Emma captioned the carousel of photos, which included the birthday celebrations. "Birthdays, building, BUCKINGHAM PALACE! and BAFTAs… May has served up a lot already. Eternally grateful for family, friends and my job."

Trixie's birth

Emma and Matt were already parents to Isabelle and Ace when they welcomed their third child in May 2016, with The Voice star stating she had no plans to expand her family again.

© Instagram Emma and Matt Willis are parents to three kids: Isabelle, Ace and Trixie

"Our third, Trixie, was the only one we’d planned and we knew she’d be our last, so I fully embraced that I’d never give birth again, never breastfeed again and never carry a human inside me again," she told The Telegraph.

The doting mother-of-three tends to keep her kids away from the spotlight, but she has shared glimpses inside Trixie's birthdays in the past, including her Paw Patrol-themed celebrations for her third birthday.

Motherhood confessions

In an honest confession, Emma opened up about motherhood, calling it "the hardest job in the world" before admitting her worst parenting moment which made her feel "hideous."

© Getty Emma Willis opened up about motherhood

"The one that gives me the most guilt is when I left Trixie in the car and forgot about her," she began.

"It was probably only a minute but felt so much longer. We were late for the cinema, and I was dropping one child off at a birthday party and my sister was with us and I was rushing and lost ­concentration.

"I was way over the other side of the car park when I realised and got back to find poor Trixie crying her eyes out, poor thing. I felt hideous."