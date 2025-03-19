Matt and Emma Willis' teen daughter towers over them in rare family photo

Matt and Emma Willis are one of our favourite celebrity couples.

Not only are they both strikingly gorgeous, they seem to have a truly strong relationship, obsessed with one another after 20 years together.

The presenting duo, who hosted Netflix's Love is Blind UK together, share three children –Isabelle, born in June 2009, Ace, born in November 2011, and their youngest, Trixie, who joined the Willis clan in May 2016.

© Instagram Emma and Matt keep their kids out of the limelight

Emma and Matt tend to keep their kids out of the limelight, never sharing their faces on social media, but in honour of Emma's birthday this week, Matt posted a carousel of photos, including one which sees Isabelle towering over her former model mum.

The caption of the photos read: "Happy birthday to my unbelievable, powerful, beautiful, bad ass wife. I love you more now than ever. We have been together for 20 years now! What a ride. I am literally who I am today because you love me. And I love everything about it. You are actually the coolest person in the world. Still can’t believe you’re my wife," and while the sentiment is adorable, it was the photo of Emma and the kids we couldn't take our eyes off.

The family photo, taken from behind, shows Emma wearing a bold yellow maxi dress, with her arm around Trixie's shoulders.

Isabelle walks to the left of her famous mum, and despite only being 15, she is already taller than her mother, who stands at five foot six inches. Her Busted bassist dad is five foot 11 inches, so while she's not quite as tall as him, she's not far off.

© Instagram Emma Willis' kids are growing fast

Emma and Matt's second born, Ace, 13, also appears to have inherited the tall genes. Only just in his teens, Ace is almost as tall as Emma, with the photo showing that their middle child has undergone a hair makeover.

Ace normally rocks long, ultra-blonde hair, but in the latest snap, the teen's head has been shaved into a cross crop, resembling Matt's trademark buzz cut.

In 2020 Emma shared she'd received negative comments about Ace's long hair and penchant for pink clothing, sharing on GMB: "He's always had long hair. He's a very free and open-minded boy. I've tried to raise him as a very open-minded young boy."

© Instagram Ace normally has long blonde hair

Several months later, she added: "He is very individual, he dresses the way he wants and he's really happy doing that. Why would I try to suppress that?"

While Ace has now had a haircut, we suspect the 13-year-old will continue to go into a style icon judging by Emma and Matt's on-trend style.