Emma and Matt Willis' 'family date night' with grown-up kids Ace and Trixie – rare photos

It's been a busy week for Emma and Matt Willis. Not only did they take to the stage at the TV BAFTAs to present an award, the ultra-glamorous couple went out on Tuesday night too, heading to the 02 Arena in London to watch Olivia Rodrigo perform.

Both Emma and Matt shared photos from the night, with Emma captioning one snap: "Family date night," before sharing another photo of her two younger children, Ace, 12, and Trixie, eight, waving to Olivia Rodrigo.

Emma captioned the snap: "Time of their little lives," while Matt shared a video of Olivia floating above the crowds on a crescent moon, clearly impressed by the singer's performance.

© Instagram Emma Willis said they were on a family date night

While Ace and Trixie are clearly loving the gig, it's not clear if Matt and Emma's oldest daughter, Isabelle, 14, joined in on the family date night.

© Instagram Emma Willis shared an insight into her family date night

Isabelle is a keen music fan, heading to several of her dad's Busted gigs last autumn, including the band's show in Emma's native Birmingham.

Emma and Matt's busy week

While we weren't treated to a glimpse of Matt and Emma's gig-going outfits, we have no doubt they looked impeccably stylish, especially if their BAFTAs outfits are anything to go by.

Busted bassist Matt shared a series of intimate photos of the pair laughing, joking and kissing as they prepared to attend the event, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at their getting-ready process, and all the fun they had in preparation.

© Instagram Matt and Emma Willis behind-the-scenes at the baftas

Showing his appreciation for his beautiful spouse, Matt wrote: "Loved getting dressed up and going with this smoke show," alongside a series of photos.

Emma and Matt also posted a joint video of snaps from the glitzy event, showing them getting dressed, with Emma donning an ultra-slinky burgundy backless dress, while Matt looked dapper as ever in a suit and bowtie, his hair freshly trimmed for the occasion.

© Instagram Matt and Emma Willis at the BAFTAs

Last week saw cause for celebration for Emma and Matt too, with Matt celebrating his birthday. Emma marked the special day with a carousel of photos, captioned: "Happy birthday @mattjwillis I love you babe, always and forever…"

We can't wait to see what the Willis' get up to next, and with the new series of Love is Blind, hosted by the pair, set to launch in August, we predict a busy summer!