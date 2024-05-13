Emma and Matt Willis' 14-year-old daughter Isabelle towers over her mum in rare photo

Emma and Matt Willis are one of showbusiness' most loved-up couples, rarely letting go of one another's hand during red carpet events.

While they're open about their love for each other, the new Love is Blind hosts keep their family life out of the spotlight, never showing the faces of their three children, Isabelle, 14, Ace, 12 and Trixie, who turned eight this month.

While we've never seen the faces of the three Willis kids, Emma posted a photo of the whole family in honour of Matt's birthday last week, with 14-year-old Isabelle towering over her mother.

© Getty Emma and Matt Willis are super loved-up

Given that Emma Willis began her career as a model, it's no surprise that her daughter inherited her willowy height – and Matt isn't lacking in the height department either, standing at a lofty six foot.

© Instagram Emma and Matt Willis' daughter Isabelle is taller than her mum

The family photo shows the five of them wearing climbing harnesses as they pose in front of a waterfall, proving they love adventuring as a fivesome.

Emma Willis' tall teen daughter

Emma spoke about her dismay at Isabelle being taller than her in June last year, sharing a photo of them strolling on holiday, captioned: "My first born is officially taller than me," adding: "My god, does she make me proud. A beautiful soul who is growing into the most incredible young woman. Where the hell has the time gone…"

© Instagram Isabelle is taller than her famous mother, Emma Willis

Busted icon Matt is equally proud of his brood and cites his children as his inspiration for staying sober.

Matt has spoken openly about how his children changed his life, sharing in his documentary, Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction: "[Having children] changed me in so many ways, I can't really express it. It got me sober – I was struggling so much with drink and drugs for so many years. My wife is an unbelievable person, but I couldn't stay sober or clean for her."

READ: Matt Willis addictions: What was the Busted star addicted to?

Speaking about his first daughter's arrival in the world, he continued: "When I had Isabelle, I realised I was going to be a terrible father and it hit me like a ton of bricks. That was what changed me. Everything was about me being a better person for her.

"That's why I do most things. Some things are for me, but I'd say 90 per cent of the things I do are so I can be a better father or a better husband."