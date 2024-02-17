Serena Williams shares adorable snaps of sweet lookalike daughter Olympia, 6

Serena Williams has taken to Instagram to share a carousel of adorable new photos with her six-year-old daughter Olympia and let's just say she's her mom's double.

The former tennis champ, 42, called Olympia her "main squeeze" in the caption of the carousel which showed Serena and her daughter smiling in an array of selfies that have already garnered over 72,000 likes.

© Instagram Serena loves spending time with her daughters

Serena was seen in a black tank top with her hair tied up whilst little Olympia flashed a big smile next to her doting mom in a cute brown and white cow print dress.

The former athlete shares a second daughter, Adira, with her husband of seven years Alexis Ohanian. The mom-of-two looked amazing as she shared an empowering bikini photo on Instagram just six months after giving birth.

The star opened up about the importance of self-love, especially in becoming a mother. "Loving yourself is essential," she said. "Right now I love that my body is not picture perfect. I love that I smell like milk - that milk sustains @adiraohanian."

© Instagram Serena Williams looks incredible in latest bikini photo

"I love getting to know a new version of my body," she continued. "It is a change, but it’s a change that has been well worth it. So start this week, knowing that you are loved, and that starts with you.

© Instagram Olympia is a picture-perfect big sister to little Adira

"Ok, now I’m about to go to the gym," she concluded, adding a playful emoji with its tongue out. The Grand Slam singles title-holder has shared her journey of body acceptance through motherhood with her adoring fans.

© Instagram Serena Williams joined by daughter Olympia during her workout in a photo shared on Instagram

Serena shared a new video on Instagram documenting her struggles with figuring out postpartum fashion and her changing body.

"I got this cool Valentino skirt when I was pregnant and I was like, 'I'm going to be able to fit this when I don't have a belly'," she explained. "I can't fit it. But this is my goal and honestly, I should have been able to fit it by now…but I got distracted for about a month and so I'm about a month behind."

© Instagram Serena Williams is an amazing role model

Fans praised Serena for her candor. American journalist Deborah Roberts wrote: "Serena, I appreciate your honesty and vulnerability. You'll get in that skirt."

A fan commented: "Well done on sharing the reality of postpartum… not just the glamorized Instagram version," and a third also added: "You don't have a problem, you have a beautiful body. Women are spending money to get what you have. Seriously. I love your outlook on life."

© Instagram Olympia takes after her mother's sporty streak

Serena has documented getting back into fitness online captioning a mid-workout post with her six-year-old daughter: "Olympia watching me try to get my ab muscles working again. Here comes fitness!".

In an adorable video, the doting mother said, "We all work out in this family", as she showed the moment Olympia helped Adira to stand. Serena has created Instagram accounts that she runs for both of her children documenting their daily lives. Olympia has over 640,000 followers.

Olympia's bio describes her as an "adventurer" and shows adorable moments spent golfing and horseriding, through to visits to the Louvre and Disneyland.