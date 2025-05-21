Exclusive: Mummy Pig's plans for baby number four - just one day after welcoming Peppa Pig's sister

Peppa Pig's doting parents Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig have just welcomed their adorable new baby to the family: Evie.

For more than 20 years, the beloved TV staples have been a family of four, and it seems that the new addition has shaken things up for the Channel 5 stars. But is another baby on the way?

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Mummy and Daddy Pig revealed whether the birth of Evie has convinced them to have more children.

© Peppa Pig The beloved Channel 5 staples have been a family-of-four for twenty years

While Daddy Pig seemed taken aback by the question – "More? Gosh, I, Um…" he stumbled – Mummy Pig had a more definitive answer.

"I think we're more than happy with our family of five! We're excited to settle into our new adventure and see where that has taken us," she revealed.

Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig didn't always plan for a third child

Even Evie came as a bit of a surprise to the family, let alone a fourth child!

© Peppa Pig Peppa Pig's parents Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig didn't always plan for a third child

Mummy Pig told HELLO!: "I don't think either of us ever had a specific plan – but we just got to that place where timing felt right."

Daddy Pig shared the same sentiment, adding: "And everything fell into place. We're very lucky to be able to grow our family."

The birth of Evie Pig

Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig first announced that they were bringing a new piglet into the family earlier this year on live television, and fans around the world rushed to congratulate them.

© Peppa Pig Mummy Pig announced the birth of Evie on Tuesday

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Mummy Pig announced: "I'm excited to share that our family is getting even bigger because we're having another baby. I'm due in the summer, and we're all so excited."

Admitting to being "a little overwhelmed" at the thought of having three young children, she also revealed that her and Daddy Pig couldn't keep it a secret from Peppa and George for long.

© Peppa Pig Mummy Pig admitted to feeling nervous about having a third child

"Peppa knew something was going on, and she's such a curious thing, we had to tell her before she popped. They've had the occasional wobble and worry, but they're mostly so excited".

Evie's birth and name were eventually revealed on Tuesday 20 May, as well as a series of first-look photos from the family's new life.