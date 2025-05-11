Gisele Bündchen's kids and boyfriend Joaquim Valente huddle around newborn sibling in first photos

This Sunday, May 11 is an extra special Mother's Day for Gisele Bündchen and her family.

The Brazilian supermodel is celebrating her first Mother's Day since becoming a mom for the third time earlier this year, when she welcomed her third child, her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, reportedly a boy.

She is already a mom to son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady, to whom she was married from 2009 to 2022, as well as a stepmom to his son with Bridget Moynahan, Jack.

© Instagram Gisele shared the first look at her baby

In honor of the special day, Gisele took to Instagram and shared her very first photos of her newborn, starting off with one where they are laying on her chest wearing a onesie that reads: "I [love] mom."

Another photo followed of herself and the baby huddled with who appears to be Joaquim, Benjamin and Vivian, plus she also shared one of her late mother Vania Nonnenmacher, who passed away aged 75 in January 2024.

Gisele then shared in her caption: "I've been quiet over here but very busy living life… Sometimes, the most beautiful moments aren't shared — they're simply lived," adding: "Lately, I've been embracing the slower rhythms, the real connections, the beauty in the lessons that come with being present."

© Instagram The supermodel also shared a sweet photo of her family

She then reflected: "Today, on Mother's Day, I [especially] miss my mom, but my heart is full. Being a mother it's been my greatest gift, a journey that humbles me, teaches me, and fills me with gratitude every single day."

"To all the mothers out there, your love shapes the world in ways words can't describe. I see you, I honor you. Happy Mother's Day! Sending so much love your way!"

© MEGA Gisele and Joaquim have been dating since June 2023

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "God bless you all," as others followed suit with: "Showing everyone that there's life outside of the Internet," and: "Amazing how low key she managed to live this pregnancy! Well done Gisele! Happy Mother's Day," as well as: "This makes me so happy! I’m sure you're missing your mom but she is smiling down on you and your beautiful family! Have a beautiful Mother's Day!"

On last year's Mother's Day, her first since her mom's passing, Gisele penned another tribute in honor of her, and confessed: "It's still hard to say 'mom' without getting emotional. There is not a day that goes by that I don't miss my Mom."

© Instagram Gisele with her kids, including stepson Jack

She continued: "My mother was an amazing human being who always helped everyone around her. She was an incredible role model for my sisters and I. She was strong, loving, and compassionate. There was nothing she couldn't do. She used to say: 'Children are forever. You will always be concerned and [want] to protect them, it doesn't matter their age."

"Being a mom is the best, sometimes challenging but always a rewarding experience. I am forever grateful for my Mom's guidance. Mom, even though I can no longer feel your embrace, I know you are always watching over our family and being our guiding light! Te amo mãezinha. Happy Mother's Day to all the moms. Sending so much love your way," she concluded.