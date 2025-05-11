Amber Heard has a lot more reason to celebrate Mother's Day this year. Not only is she a doting mom to her four-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige, but now to twin newborns as well.

The actress, 39, took to social media to reveal that she gave birth to twin babies and shared a first photo of their adorable feet on social media, plus their names — a daughter named Agnes and a son named Ocean.

"Mother's Day 2025 will be one I'll never forget," she tenderly wrote. "This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I've strived to build for years."

© Instagram Amber's newborn twins, Ocean and Agnes

"Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang," Amber announced. "My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full."

"When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn't possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!!"

Diving into some difficult details concerning struggles with fertility and her very public divorce from Johnny Depp, she continued: "Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life."

© Instagram The actress is already a mom to daughter Oonah Paige

"I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always, A x."

The actress has been living a quiet life in Spain for nearly two years now with Oonagh and now the twins, after the controversy and public mayhem that surrounded her defamation trial with her ex Johnny.

© Instagram The actress has lived her life away from the spotlight in recent years

A spokesperson for the star confirmed the news of her pregnancy to People back in December. "It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige."

In July 2021, Amber penned more about her decision to welcome a child as a single mom, nearly three months after Oonagh's birth that April. "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child," she wrote. "I wanted to do it on my own terms."

© Instagram She lives in Spain with her three children, including four-year-old Oonagh

"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business," she continued. "I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She's the beginning of the rest of my life."