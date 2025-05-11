Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amber Heard surprises with arrival of twins on Mother's Day — see first photo and their names
Subscribe
Amber Heard surprises with arrival of twins on Mother's Day — see first photo and their names
Amber Heard attends the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy.© Getty Images

Amber Heard surprises with arrival of twins on Mother's Day — see first photo and their names

The Aquaman star is already a mom to four-year-old Oonagh Paige

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
13 minutes ago
Share this:

Amber Heard has a lot more reason to celebrate Mother's Day this year. Not only is she a doting mom to her four-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige, but now to twin newborns as well.

The actress, 39, took to social media to reveal that she gave birth to twin babies and shared a first photo of their adorable feet on social media, plus their names — a daughter named Agnes and a son named Ocean.

"Mother's Day 2025 will be one I'll never forget," she tenderly wrote. "This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I've strived to build for years." 

Amber Heard's newborn twins Ocean and Agnes' feet feature in a photo shared on Instagram© Instagram
Amber's newborn twins, Ocean and Agnes

"Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang," Amber announced. "My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full." 

"When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn't possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!!" 

Diving into some difficult details concerning struggles with fertility and her very public divorce from Johnny Depp, she continued: "Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life." 

Amber Heard with daughter Oonagh Paige © Instagram
The actress is already a mom to daughter Oonah Paige

"I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always, A x."

The actress has been living a quiet life in Spain for nearly two years now with Oonagh and now the twins, after the controversy and public mayhem that surrounded her defamation trial with her ex Johnny.

Amber Heard celebrating her 38th birthday© Instagram
The actress has lived her life away from the spotlight in recent years

A spokesperson for the star confirmed the news of her pregnancy to People back in December. "It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige."

In July 2021, Amber penned more about her decision to welcome a child as a single mom, nearly three months after Oonagh's birth that April. "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child," she wrote. "I wanted to do it on my own terms." 

amber heard with daughter oonagh staring at laptop© Instagram
She lives in Spain with her three children, including four-year-old Oonagh

"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib." 

"A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business," she continued. "I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She's the beginning of the rest of my life."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Amber Heard's exercise routine

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More