Jennifer Lopez confesses twins Max and Emme 'don't care' in candid conversation about their relationship

Jennifer Lopez has shared a glimpse inside her relationship with her children, twins Max and Emme.

The "Jenny from the Block" singer admitted that her kids are her "toughest audience" because they "don't care" what she does to try and impress them.

"Your kids are your toughest audience," she told E! News. "The reason that's such a big deal is because, when they're teenagers, you are the most uncool person in the world."

She added: "They don't care what you do or what you're doing."

© Instagram Jennifer said her twins are her 'toughest audience'

One moment, however, when Jennifer learned Max and Emme "do care" was after she came home from performing at John Kander's, who wrote the original music for her upcoming movie adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, 98th birthday party.

Jennifer admitted that Emme's "eyes lit up" when she told them she had performed one of John's songs on a Broadway stage.

"I go up to their room and I hear them," Jennifer recalled. "They had found the original soundtrack of Kiss of the Spider Woman with Chita Rivera and they were playing it in their room.

© Instagram Max and Emme are 'proud' of their mom

"I remember asking, 'Are you proud of me?'" JLo continued. "They were like, 'We're so proud. We're so proud.' But then they went upstairs, and when they were alone, they were listening to it.

"It just touched my heart because I could tell like it made an impression, and there's nothing in the world like impressing your kids."

She added: "When I heard that, I was like, 'Oh, they do care.'"

© Instagram Jennifer said there's nothing like 'impressing your kids'

Jennifer's confession comes after she revealed the promise she made her children following her divorce from Ben Affleck.

"I said, 'I promise you, this is a difficult time, but you're going to see that I'll come out the other side stronger and better,'" the star explained to Spanish publication El País.

"I promised them that and I did it. And they feel it now. That gives me a great sense of peace in my life."

© Getty Images Jennifer and Ben finalized their divorce in January 2025

Jennifer admitted she is "happier" now and excited to return to performing after she postponed her world tour last year.

"I’m happier that I'm a step further along than I was a year ago, two years ago, three years ago," she added. "I'm proud of myself for that, and I'm proud that I was able to navigate my children through difficult times, that they're stronger and better because of it.

"So, it’s a great time to go out there and dance and sing and have a good time with everybody. This is a perfect time."

© WireImage Jennifer is looking forward to performing again

Jennifer will next be seen on stage when she hosts the American Music Awards on May 26 at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.

Speaking again to E! News, she revealed she has been "rehearsing for a couple of weeks" on her first "big television performance in a while."

"I took last year off, and I went back in [and] my first thing was doing a movie," she explained. "So, this is getting back into my performance mode in a way… We're going to be celebrating all the music of the year."