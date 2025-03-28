Jennifer Lopez's child Emme's behavior gets fans talking after stepping into the spotlight

Jennifer Lopez had a special date on her arm on Sunday when she was accompanied to the Broadway revival of William Shakespear's Othello with her child, Emme.

While Jennifer and Emme's coordinated looks turned heads, it was the 17-year-old's behavior that really got fans talking.

In a clip posted on Instagram, Jennifer and Emme were posing for photos on the red carpet at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City.

© GC Images Jennifer and Emme turned heads in their coordinated looks

During the photos, Jennifer's longtime manager, Benny Medina, made a quick appearance to readjust Emme's tie – and their impeccable manners didn't go unnoticed.

Emme stood smiling at Benny while he fixed their tie and once he was finished, the teen offered him a polite "thank you" in return.

The gesture went down a storm with Jennifer's fans, with many praising Emme for their good manners.

"Just seeing that [they] thanked the guy who fixed [their] necklace or tie for me is a 10. Respect and education don't compete with anything. Beautiful," one person commented.

A second said: "Emme thanking the guy who adjusted their tie, so polite! You can tell they were raised right." A third added: "Just seeing them say 'thank you' for something so small is a 10/10 for me. Respect and good manners go a long way."

Jennifer and Emme attended the highly anticipated opening night of Othello, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The "On The Floor" singer looked every inch the superstar in a two-piece ensemble that shimmered under the theatre lights.

© GC Images Emme was praised by fans for their impeccable manners

Her crop top and floor-length skirt were adorned with sparkling stone embellishments, creating a dazzling pattern that danced as she walked.

She wrapped herself in a luxurious black fur statement coat and added a pair of striking silver circular earrings to complete her red-carpet-ready look.

© Getty Images Jennifer and Emme both looked incredible

Emme stood proudly beside their mom, showing off their own bold sense of style in a pinstriped black and white suit.

The teen paired the tailored jacket with a gray button-down shirt and patterned tie, giving the classic look a fashion-forward twist. Chunky black loafers and gold earrings added a touch of edge, while black-framed glasses finished off the effortlessly cool outfit.

© Instagram Emme and Max recently turned 17

Jennifer shares Emme and twin brother Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Now, as teenagers, the twins have grown up in the spotlight, but Jennifer continues to treasure every milestone.

Just last month, the proud mom took to Instagram to celebrate her twins' birthday with a heartfelt video montage.

"Seventeen. I love you beyond forever," she captioned the touching post, which featured snapshots of family moments over the years, including holiday memories, cozy home life, and behind-the-scenes hugs from backstage.

In recent interviews, Jennifer has opened up about the joys and challenges of raising her children as a single parent.

© Instagram Jennifer shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony

While promoting her film Unstoppable, in which she plays the real-life mother of champion wrestler Anthony Robles, she reflected on how the role mirrored her own experience.

"I've been a single mom at times in my life, and I've asked, 'Am I enough for them?'" she told Entertainment Weekly. "And the truth is, all you need is really one good parent to love you."