Jennifer Lopez reveals unexpected living situation with twins Max and Emme

Jennifer Lopez isn't short on real estate, but her current living situation may come as a surprise.

The 55-year-old has been pictured touring multi-million-dollar homes since her split from Ben Affleck, and reportedly snapped up an $18 million property in LA after their divorce was finalized in January.

However, it appears that Jennifer isn't ready to say goodbye to the $68 million mansion she lived in with her ex-husband, despite it sitting on the market since July 2024.

Jennifer still seems to be living in the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom property and shared a selfie over the weekend of her posing inside one of the opulent bathrooms.

© Instagram Jennifer appeared to be inside a bathroom at her former marital home

The interior is an exact match for the former couple's Beverly Hills home, featuring beige wood floors and white mouldings.

Jennifer also shared a snapshot of two plated cookies sitting on a dark oak coffee table in front of a fireplace, which looks just like the listing photos on Zillow.

© Instagram The room looks very similar to one in Jennifer and Ben's $68m mansion

Beverly Hills home

Jennifer and Ben originally bought the property for $60 million in June 2023, but according to the listing, it has been "renovated with the highest level of quality".

The sprawling abode offers "breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains, creating a serene backdrop for its unparalleled amenities," which include a zero-edge pool, basketball and pickleball courts, a fully equipped gym, a boxing ring, a sports lounge, and a bar.

© Prime Video Ben and Jennifer put their marital home on the market in July 2024

The stunning home has been "designed and constructed with impeccable taste" and "seamlessly integrates today's cutting-edge technology with timeless elegance".

It spans "approximately 46,000 square feet under roof and 38,000 square feet under air conditioning". There is also a separate 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, caretaker house, a two-bedroom guardhouse, a spacious 12-car garage, and parking for 80 vehicles.

Despite its appeal, the home is yet to attract a buyer. Jennifer and Ben were close to selling the property to a New Jersey buyer for $64 million in December last year, but the deal fell through.

© Instagram Jennifer and Ben have yet to find a buyer for their Beverly Hills home

While Jennifer may still be living in her former marital home with her 17-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, Ben lives in a $20.5 million home he bought in Pacific Palisades last July.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home is "surrounded by nature and bathed in natural light," according to the listing.

The "romantic estate is set on 2/3 of an acre in an ultra-exclusive enclave of Sullivan Canyon. Through the walled and gated entrance, you're met with lush, landscaped gardens and grounds that whisk you away to the pages of a storybook".

© WireImage Ben now lives in a $20.5m home in Pacific Palisades

The two-story home has an open-plan living space with a chef's kitchen, four bedrooms – the primary features a fireplace – and high ceilings and garden views throughout.

The property was built as an equestrian estate, so there are stables, a tack room, and a walking ring on the grounds. Outside, there is also a pool, spa, and two-story guest house.

Divorce

© Getty Images Ben and Jennifer finalized their divorce in January 2025

Ben and JLo finalized their divorce in January, less than five months after she filed to dissolve their two-year marriage in August 2024.

While she listed their date of separation as April 26, she waited until the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding to file the papers.

The former couple surprised fans by announcing they had tied the knot in a low-key Las Vegas wedding at the Little White Chapel on July 16, 2022.

They then hosted a lavish three-day wedding party at Ben's estate in Georgia on August 20, 2022.