Queen Máxima beams with pride alongside lookalike daughter Princess Ariane on milestone day

It isn't every day that Queen Máxima poses alongside her youngest daughter. However, the Dutch queen made an exception as she joined her husband, King Willem-Alexander, in celebrating Princess Ariane's latest academic achievement on Saturday.

"Princess Ariane has completed the exams for the International Baccalaureate at the United World College Adriatic," the palace's official Instagram account announced.

"Today the school marks the end of the exam period with the traditional Graduation and Academic Year Closing Ceremony. The results of the exams are expected at the beginning of July."

© RVD Princess Ariane has graduated from high school

The young princess, 18, looked triumphant as she was all smiles at her school in Duino, Italy. She wore a magenta with capped sleeves and a flowing skirt from Italian brand, TwinSet as she clutched her certificate.

Meanwhile, her mother was a modern royal style muse in the 'Mae' dress from Zimmermann – a mustard yellow number with white flowers printed across the bodice, sleeves, and skirt. The floaty number was cinched at the waist with an Oscar De La Renta raffia belt, Valentino 'Rockstud' espadrilles and statement floral earrings by Zara.

© RVD Princess Ariane has been studying in Italy

The king who wrapped his arm around the shoulder of his youngest daughter, opted for a earthy hued suit, tan shoes and a patterned blue tie.

Royal graduate

In becoming a graduate of the United World College Adriatic, Ariane follows in the footsteps of fellow European royals including not only her father, but Princess Elisabeth, heir to the throne of Belgium, who graduated from UWC Atlantic in 2020, as well as Spanish heir Princess Leonor who went to branch in Llantwit Major, Wales.

© Getty Princess Leonor graduated from UWC Atlantic College in 2023

Before this, Ariane studied at Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet in The Hague, the independent school previously attended by her two older sisters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, 21, and Princess Alexia, 19.

© Getty Princess Ariane turned 18 in April

While it is not public knowledge which university she will attend, there is the possibility that she will relocate abroad for the next stage of her education.

© Patrick van Katwijk Princess Catharina-Amalia will graduate from the University of Amsterdam while Princess Alexia is studying in London

While Princess Catharina-Amalia, who is first in line to the Dutch throne, will soon graduate from the Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics Bachelor's programme at the University of Amsterdam, Princess Alexia is currently studying a bachelor's degree in Science and Engineering for Social Change at University College London (UCL).

