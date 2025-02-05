Pippa Middleton hints at half-term plans at £15m home with three children

The February half-term is fast approaching meaning parents, including Pippa Middleton, can look forward to time with their kids at home.

The Princess of Wales' sister shares three children - Arthur, six, Grace, three, and Rose, two - with her husband James Matthews, and earlier this week she hinted at her half-term plans as her eldest looks forward to a break from school.

© Getty Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are parents of three

Pippa, along with her husband and their business partner James Murray, owns Bucklebury Farm. Earlier this week the farm, which is open to the public, shared a post detailing half-term activities on offer including drop-off children's yoga sessions, cookie decorating, drop-off LEGO sessions, and Valentine's Day-themed arts and crafts.

It is not the first time Pippa has offered insights into the goings on at Bucklebury Farm this year. In January, the official Instagram account of the site shared a message reading: "Bucklebury Farm is considering opening a nursery for children aged 9 months to 5 years. If you're interested, please feel free to DM us or email nursery@buckleburyfarm.co.uk to stay updated. We'd also love to hear your thoughts and suggestions - let us know what you think."

It is not known where Pippa's daughters attend nursery or if Rose is attending a nursery yet but royal fans will be waiting to see how the presence of an on-site nursery impacts Pippa and James' choice.

Bucklebury Farm: all the details

© Shutterstock Bucklebury Farm Park is in West Berkshire

The Middleton-Matthews family have owned Bucklebury Farm since 2020 when they purchased the land for £1.5 million. Since then it has become a haven for children and their families with a deer safari, tractor rides, indoor play and pat-a-pet all on offer to the public.

© Shutterstock The deer park at Bucklebury Farm Park covers acres and acres of land

The 72-acre farm's offerings have also expanded under the ownership of the couple. In April 2024, Tatler reported that Bucklebury Farm Park's lodge was due to open for 'parties, events and Pilates'.

© Shutterstock Bucklebury Farm Park shop sells local goods

The lodge sits over 150m2 of floor space and is split across three rooms. It is described as being open to hire for yoga classes and parties through to business meetings and photoshoots.

© Shutterstock The lodge is open for parties

In 2023, Kate's sister and her beau purchased a £15 million Georgian mansion just 20 minutes away from the farm where they are raising their brood.

Pippa and her family's half-term plans

If not spending the break at home in Berkshire, royal fans can expect that the cookbook author will consider a Caribbean getaway. In 2019, they holidayed in St Barths and while doing so made the most of the facilities at the luxury five-star hotel, Eden Rock, which is owned by the Matthews family.

© Shutterstock The Matthews family own a luxury resort on St. Barth's island in the Caribbean

The exclusive resort offers rooms, as well as private villas, and full spa facilities. The luxurious amenities also include two restaurants and a stunning beach bar.

