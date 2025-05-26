Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys is pictured in tears during emotional end of an era

Catherine Zeta-Jones is a doting mom-of-two, and on May 25, the actress marked an end of an era with her youngest child.

The Wednesday actress documented her daughter Carys, 22, graduating from Brown University in Rhode Island, and shared several photos from the special day on Instagram.

These included one of Carys with her mom and dad, Michael Douglas, and another one of the graduate hugging a friend in tears as she marked the bittersweet moment.

© Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys Douglas was in tears during an emotional moment at her graduation

It looks like Carys has a bright future ahead of her, having studied a degree in International and Public Affairs.

She spent some of her degree studying abroad in Europe, and has also had a taste of acting and directing too. As per her IMDB page, she's worked on Shell, and F*ck That Guy, and is also linked to upcoming project The Holy Devil, which is still in the production stage.

© Instagram Carys on her graduation day with her parents Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

The 22-year-old is passionate about fashion too, and could well go into modeling in the future. She has attended several fashion events with her family and featured in a number of campaigns too.

Back in 2019, she took part in a campaign for Fendi alongside her mom. The pair traveled to Italy for the shoot, and spoke to HELLO! about the experience.

© Instagram Carys with her college friends at Brown University

Carys said: "We had so much fun. The team played music the whole time. Luckily enough, we have the same taste in music so we were listening to all classic rock and disco as we shot and were dancing between takes."

Of their relationship, Catherine said: "We are very close – we talk about everything.” "It’s really special – I am lucky. We are open and honest with each other. She has taught me all the ins and outs of life but also to have fun and to cherish every moment," Carys added.

Carys received a special graduation cake on her big day

She concluded : "Our sense of humour is pretty similar so we are always laughing when we are together. My mother is, honestly, the funniest person I know." Carys has always been creative and passionate about the performing arts.

During a past interview on the Today Show, Catherine said: "Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that.

© Gisela Schober Carys might well follow in her parents' footsteps as an actress

She continued: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."

The proud mum added that her children are also extremely intelligent, and at the time of the interview, they were studying academic subjects as well. "They're both extremely bright and they're both studying history and politics. And they get all their brains from me!"